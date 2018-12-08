Local Roundup: Richardson keys Red Springs boys win at West Bladen

BLADENBORO — Behind a double-double from Shyheim Richardson, the Red Springs boys basketball team ran off with a 77-60 win on the road over West Bladen for its first win of the season.

Richardson had a team-high 25 points to go along with 14 rebounds and three steals. Along with Richardson’s scoring, Red Springs (1-3, 1-1 TRC) guard Keegan Brayboy scored 21 points and pulled down nine boards with eight steals.

In the girls game, Red Springs fell to West Bladen 38-35.

Taylynn Atkinson pulled down a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards, while Jalexis Bratcher added 13 points for the Lady Red Devils (1-3, 1-1 TRC).

The Red Devils travel to East Bladen on Tuesday.

Fairmont swept by West Columbus

CERRO GORDO — Fairmont was swept by West Columbus on the road Friday.

In the boys game, the Vikings topped Fairmont in the Golden Tornadoes’ first full conference game 66-57. Fairmont’s (0-2, 0-1 TRC) Jahkeem Moore had a team-high 20 points, with seven rebounds and seven steals. Kaheem Pittman had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Fairmont girls lost 53-29 to the Lady Vikings.

Fairmont is scheduled to host St. Pauls on Tuesday.

Scotland returns to state championship game

FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland football team continued its drive to the state championship game with a 28-0 win over Sandhills Athletic Conference foe Seventy-First on the road on Friday in the NCHSAA 4A East Regional final.

The Scots (9-5) were winless on the road entering the postseason, and now are 4-0 heading to the state championship game against East Forsyth at Duke next weekend.

Joseph McKoy accounted for three touchdowns as he rushed from 33 and 18 yards out. He also threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Mandrell Johnson on a trick play for the first score of the game. Johnson scored on a 40-yard touchdown as well. All of the Scots’ scoring came in the first half.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bball-1.jpg