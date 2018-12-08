Mustangs, Page rebound against St. Pauls

Donnell Coley | The Robesonian St. Pauls forward Diamond Simms-Moore drives to the basket during the team’s 48-34 win over South Robeson on Friday. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian St. Pauls forward Diamond Simms-Moore drives to the basket during the team’s 48-34 win over South Robeson on Friday. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian South Robeson guard Kylerr Page goes up for a layup in the second quarter of a 64-59 road win over St. Pauls on Friday. He finished with a game-high 26 points. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian South Robeson guard Kylerr Page goes up for a layup in the second quarter of a 64-59 road win over St. Pauls on Friday. He finished with a game-high 26 points.

ST. PAULS— After the team’s opening loss to West Columbus, South Robeson coach Ryan Bullard says his group’s morale was down and in need of a boost. Friday at St. Pauls, Bullard’s bunch was all smiles after earning a 64-59 win in a Three Rivers Conference contest.

“If we would’ve lost that game, it would’ve been like somebody died,” Bullard said after the first win of the season. “But they stepped up and the morale is through the roof. I’m really proud of them and happy for my guys.”

The second-year coach said he had to make some adjustments after standout guard Kylerr Page struggled in the first contest, failing to register double digits in the scoring column. It was a complete reversal for Page against the Bulldogs as he dropped a game-high 26 points. He used his speed and size to power through the opposing guards and racked up 14 points at the half, living at the free throw line and mid-range area.

“He’s really starting to get the hang of our system and it’s just starting to click,” Bullard said of the senior guard.

St. Pauls guards Caleb Henderson and Jeyvian Tatum kept pace with Page early on as the Bulldogs trailed the Mustangs 12-10 after the first quarter. Henderson finished with a team-high 17 points and Tatum added 14.

But the Bulldogs had no answer for Mustangs big man Cameron Werrell. Another adjustment Bullard made was not allowing Werrell to play the “trailer position” during the fast break.

“He’s a great shooter, but sometimes he’ll settle for the perimeter shot, but when he’s out there, we lose a huge presence inside. We got to have him making his presence felt inside…that opens up our offense,” Bullard said.

Werrell played bully-ball with the smaller Bulldogs bigs and had his way especially in the first half. He finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Page helped the Mustangs get a double-digit advantage in the third quarter when he nailed a 3-pointer to make the score 43-33. The Bulldogs got as close as four late in the fourth quarter, but Page hit a clutch layup and three free throws to close out the win.

Up next, South Robeson (1-1, 1-1 TRC) is home for another conference matchup on Tuesday when they host Whiteville, while St. Pauls (1-3, 0-2 TRC) travels to Fairmont.

Lady Bulldogs marks third victory this week

The South Robeson and St. Pauls girls basketball teams met for the first time on Friday night in a testy Three Rivers Conference bout. Both teams were physical at the rim, resulting in a litany of fouls and a bunch of trips to the free-throw line. The Lady Bulldogs won the free-throw battle and consequently the game, securing their third win of the week, 48-34.

Both sides combined for 67 total free throws, which didn’t surprise St. Pauls (3-1, 2-0 TRC) coach Mike Moses.

“South Robeson, in general, is a fighting school. Coach [Lula] Ratley is one of the icons in this county…her teams are always going to fight,” Moses said, “And I told the girls, ‘You have to chip away and get a win, you not going into a gym and just dominate a team.’”

Forward Diamond Simms-Moore put pressure on the defense early, getting to the free throw line nine times in the first half alone. She finished 8-for-17 at the line and tallied 10 points. But her biggest impact was the tone she set defensively, disrupting the passing lanes in Moses’ high-octane, full-court pressure defense. Moore had a team-high nine steals and leads the county in that department.

“Diamond’s superpower is her energy and her defensive ability…it doesn’t matter what’s going on, she’s going to get you rebounds and play defense. Her defensive abilities is what keeps us going,” Moses said.

Simms-Moore added five rebounds to her stat line and because of the all-around performance, Moses said she earned a scholarship offer to Johnston Community College after the game.

St. Pauls guard T.J. Eichelberger provided most of the scoring for the team adding a game-high 18 points to the gaudy numbers she posted this week. She finished the three-game stretch with 75 total points resulting in three straight wins.

South Robeson (1-1, 1-1 TRC) trailed for most of the game and couldn’t find an answer for the pressing defense they faced. Forward Nytia Lewis was a bright spot for the Lady Mustangs, notching 17 rebounds and five blocks to go with five points. Jakirra White led the team with 12 points.

The Lady Mustangs return home on Tuesday to take on Whiteville, while the Lady Bulldogs travel to Fairmont.

