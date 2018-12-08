From the Fringe

Fairmont‘s week in review

Mike Graham and David Kelly won this week’s senior shootout with a three-stroke victory over Tim Moore and Rick Rogers.

Delton Burns and Jimmy Hammonds won the second flight followed by Jim Rogers and Jimmy Waddell, who came in second. Craig Lowry, Tom Cleveland, Moore and Bobby Benton were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout will be played Thursday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

The annual Collard Classic Golf tournament will be played on Jan. 1, 2019, with a noon shotgun start. The format will be a four-person Texas Scramble with a two best score total for each hole. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for non members which includes all golf fees, lunch, meal after play, and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: James Barron 70; Drew Schuett 70; Mitch Grier 71; Lee Hunt 71; Bill Link 71; Aaron Maynor 72; David Sessions 72; Mark Smith 72; Joey Todd 72; Barry Leonard 73; Bradley Hamilton 73; Joe Marks 73; JT Powers 74; Jimmy Stone 74; Danny Lassiter 74; Ronald Moore 74; Tommy Davis 75; Jack Thompson 75; Brook Gerke 75; Scott Benton 75.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Willie Oxendine and Tiger Willie won the Pinecrest senior shootout this week. Oxendine also was the closest to the flag winner.

The Pinecrest senior shootout will be played on Tuesdays beginning Tuesday, with a 10:30 a.m. shotgun start. The Fairmont senior shootout is moved to Thursday.

Carolina Golf Club news

Upcoming events at Carolina Golf Club include big money choose up every Monday and Thursday at noon.

A two-man holiday classic is set for Dec. 28 at noon. The tournament format is two-man best ball, and is limited to 25 teams. Entry fee is $100 a player that covers food, beverages and golf. First prize is $800 and second place earns $500.

For more information, call the pro shop at 910-738-9400.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym by email at [email protected]

