Astros’ Carlos Correa sends help for the holidays

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Carlos Correa Sr., father of Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, instructs children during a baseball clinic in St. Pauls on Sunday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Carlos Correa Sr., father of Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, instructs children during a baseball clinic in St. Pauls on Sunday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Carlos Correa Sr., (left) gives a high-five to Seth Taylor during the charitable giveaways on Sunday night. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Carlos Correa Sr., (left) gives a high-five to Seth Taylor during the charitable giveaways on Sunday night.

ST. PAULS — Gelena Chavis of Lumberton, couldn’t hold back her smile after sharing hugs and high-fives when her grandchildren received some much-needed relief from the struggles of the past few months.

Chavis’ daughter, Hedi Taylor and two of her grandsons, survived a serious car accident a few weeks ago and a special surprise, from a well-known sports figure, couldn’t come at a better time as the family tries to prepare for the holiday season

“There’s no words that can express the gratitude that’s in my heart, as a grandmother, to see these kids have a happier Christmas,” said Chavis.

On Sunday, Chavis and her three grandsons were selected as one of 17 underprivileged families in Robeson County to receive gifts from Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

Chavis’ eldest grandson, Joseph Taylor, was in the accident but unlike his brother and mother, he didn’t sustain serious injuries and was able to appreciate the generosity in person.

“It feels good, it shows us somebody cares about us,” said Taylor as he held a brand new Adidas sweatsuit.

The former American League Rookie of the Year was expected to be in the area for the sole purpose of holding free baseball clinics on Saturday and Sunday for kids involved with Robeson County Parks and Recreation, but the Puerto Rican native knew more had to be done in an area still recovering from a historic storm. Though Correa couldn’t be present on Sunday because of weather-related travel issues, his father, Carlos Correa Sr., and a couple of coaches from “Correa Baseball Training” were present.

The team held sessions on both days, instructing children ages 7-to-12 on the fundamentals of the game as they took turns hitting balls off tees, fielding, throwing and much more. Correa Sr. made the long trip from Puerto Rico and said it was well worth it after seeing the response from the young participants.

“We know what’s it’s like going through a Hurricane…any support we can give to this community is very important to us and goes through our hearts, too.” Correa Sr. said. “The most important thing is seeing the happiness with the kids and the smile on their face after I train them because I see myself reflected in their happiness.”

The Correa Family knows what hardships follow in the aftermath of a destructive storm as they were apart of the ground relief efforts after Hurricane Maria in 2017, a storm the island is still recovering from. It’s through his philanthropic spirit that he was able to form a relationship with family friend, Pastor Jose Ortega in the recovery efforts of Hurricane Harvey that wrecked Houston in the same year.

Ortega lives in Lumberton and helps families in need through his church and coordinated the idea for the clinics and relief packages with Correa after Florence hit the county. He says though Correa couldn’t attend, his spirit was undoubtedly felt.

“This is just as if he was here,” said Ortega. “We sent him pictures, we showed him what was going on and he was excited and happy.”

Ortega says the Correa’s look to assist the Robeson County community more now especially with the addition of a minor league team affiliate, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in the area.

That comes as welcomed news to folks like Chavis.

“It’s a beautiful blessing. And these people that got this together…it’s just awesome,” she said.

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Carlos Correa Sr., father of Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, instructs children during a baseball clinic in St. Pauls on Sunday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_CorreaSr_Clinic-Copy.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Carlos Correa Sr., father of Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, instructs children during a baseball clinic in St. Pauls on Sunday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Carlos Correa Sr., (left) gives a high-five to Seth Taylor during the charitable giveaways on Sunday night. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Correa_HighFive.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Carlos Correa Sr., (left) gives a high-five to Seth Taylor during the charitable giveaways on Sunday night.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.