Braves, Vikings bring size to battle

PEMBROKE — Tuesday’s trip to Elizabeth City will mark 10 days since The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team last competed. On Dec. 1 they won in dominating fashion at home against Young Harris, 105-70.

Though coach Ben Miller says the long layoff ahead of their matchup with Elizabeth City State is “unusual,” he told his group to use the extra time to focus on final exams and self-improvement.

“It gave us a little time to work on ourselves. Sometimes you get into conference play and you’re always scouting, preparing and getting ready for the next game instead of tightening up fundamentals and execution,” said Miller. “But I know the guys are anxious to get back on the court for a game as well.”

During the Peach Belt Conference opener against Young Harris, UNCP (5-1, 1-0 PBC) flashed how explosive they can be on offense with redshirt freshman Cam Hamilton leading the charge with a career-high 21 points off the bench. Hamilton and the rest of the Braves offense that features five players averaging double figures look to shake off any rust when they make the four-hour trek to take on a testy Elizabeth City State (3-6) team.

Miller says the long bus ride is a good tune-up for his team on multiple fronts.

“Road games are difficult and it’s a pretty long trip, which is good for us because it’s similar to what you might see in the Peach Belt where you got to go on the road and get focused and be ready to play,” Miller said.

The PBC has teams along the southeast corridor and extends to as far as Florida. Miller wants to see how his team will handle the journey and also wants to see what they do inside the lines against a team that he says mimics what they’ll face in conference play in terms of size.

The Vikings have one of the biggest frontlines the Braves have faced thus far, spearhead by 6-foot-11 center Tyjhai Byers. Byers averaged 11 points through the first three games, but hasn’t played since. Joseph Allen is a solid big, standing at 6-foot-8 and 23o pounds and is a leading rebounder for the group. They can also go to 6-9, 255 pounds center Jason Wallace off the bench to provide toughness.

The Braves are multi-talented and scrappy using a three-guard lineup for the majority of their game. Their tallest player, 6-foot-11, 240-pounds center Carson Mounce, looks to receive more action and Miller says he has been salivating for the opportunity.

“In fact it was funny, he likes to look at the other team’s roster and I think he was glad to see that they have some big guys, because he knows guarding a 6-4 athlete is tough for him,” Miller said of Mounce. “Once you get into Peach Belt play, most teams have some bodies like Elizabeth City…and Carson could definitely see some more minutes in this game.”

Miller also emphasized how impressed he was with how the Vikings out-rebounded Catawba, who he called the best rebounding team his bunch has faced this season. UNCP averages 46 rebounds per game, good enough for second in the nation, which is 16 more per contest than ESCU. The veteran coach says his group will be tested on the boards but is up for the “battle.”

“It won’t be easy. They are big and athletic, but hopefully, we’ll have the right mindset to battle in the paint,” said Miller.

UNCP forward Akia Pruitt leads the team with just over seven rebounds per contest and 11 total blocks. He’ll be expected to man the paint along with the other Braves bigs that compose the nation’s top shot-blocking team.

Meanwhile, on the perimeter, the matchups expect to be just as entertaining, especially if Vikings guard Zaccheus Hobbs comes back after missing the last four. Hobbs leads the team, averaging a shade under 18 points per game, and is complemented by 6-foot-5 forward John Maynor, who has dropped at least 20 points in each of the last three contests. Senior guard Shyheid Petteway averages just over 13 points and has the team’s season-high when he scored 32 against UVA-Wise.

“I don’t know if I have one guy that is a defensive stopper. A lot of times when guarding a guy like Maynor on the perimeter…we’ll rotate different fresh bodies on him,” Miller said.

Braves guards Micah Kinsey, David Strother and Tyrell Kirk will start the rotation on the potent Vikings backcourt. They’ll also look to, as Miller put it, “disrupt the other team’s best ball handler,” which only five teams in the nation do better. Kinsey leads a group that averages 11.8 steals per game, while ECSU turns it over nearly 16 times per contest.

UNCP looks to reverse its 0-2 all-time record against ECSU when the two tip off at 7:30 p.m. inside the R. L. Vaughan Center.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

