Local Roundup: Pirates earn road sweep over Hoke

RAEFORD — Behind a 24-point fourth quarter, the Lumberton boys basketball team rallied to cap off a Sandhills Athletic Conference sweep of Hoke Tuesday on the road with a 66-56 win.

The Lumberton girls won 53-46. Both teams are 4-1 on the year and 1-0 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Braylan Grice and Jordan McNeill took over in the final frame as Lumberton flipped a 44-42 deficit to a 10-point win. The Pirates took the lead for good with less than 2:30 left in the game at 56-54. Grice scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth, with McNeill adding eight of his 15 in the fourth. Kwashek Breeden and Jadarion Chatman each added 10 points for Lumberton.

Grice pulled down 10 rebounds as well.

Hoke’s Jaquantae Harris scored 20 points.

Lumberton plays at Jack Britt on Friday.

South Robeson boys top Whiteville, girls fall

ROWLAND — The South Robeson boys basketball team scored 36 points in the second half to hold off Whiteville 60-48 at home on Tuesday.

South Robeson (2-1, 2-1 TRC) was led by Cameron Werrell 18 points and 14 rebounds. Werrell scored eight of the Mustangs first 11 points as they took a 15-9 lead after the first quarter. Daniel Murray also added 18 points for the Mustangs, with Kylerr Page adding 12.

Whiteville’s (2-2, 1-2 TRC) Ty Moss had 16 points and 13 boards.

In the girls game, Whiteville was victorious 53-39.

Marquasia Smith had 12 points, l’Reona Johnson had 11 points and both Trinity Smith and Ruth Maldonado added 10 points each for Whiteville (2-3, 2-1 TRC).

South Robeson’s (1-2, 1-2 TRC) Nytia Lewis had 19 points.

The Mustangs travel to Lake View on Wednesday.

Red Springs splits with East Bladen

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Red Springs boys basketball team came out on the winning side of a 46-32 ballgame at East Bladen on Tuesday for their second straight Three Rivers Conference win.

Shyheim Richardson had his second straight double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Jaylen Mack added 11 points and Kameron McLean had 10 points for the Red Devils (2-3, 2-1 TRC).

The East Bladen girls basketball team defeated Red Springs 78-27.

Jalexis Brather had 11 points for Red Springs (1-4, 1-2 TRC), with Taylynn Atkinson adding six points.

Red Springs hosts East Columbus on Friday.

