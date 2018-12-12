Bulldogs rally to defeat Fairmont

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls guard Caleb Henderson (5) pulls up for a jump shot against Fairmont’s Sharron Wilson during the third quarter of a 57-53 road win on Tuesday. He had a game-high 21 points. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls guard Caleb Henderson (5) pulls up for a jump shot against Fairmont’s Sharron Wilson during the third quarter of a 57-53 road win on Tuesday. He had a game-high 21 points. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls sophomore Shakiya Floyd attacks the rim during the first quarter of a 60-19 road win over Fairmont on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls sophomore Shakiya Floyd attacks the rim during the first quarter of a 60-19 road win over Fairmont on Tuesday.

FAIRMONT — St. Pauls boys basketball coach Corey Thompson has beaten Three Rivers Conference rival Fairmont just once during his tenure, but had never done so on the road. The third-year head man can now cross that off his to-do list after his team pulled out a gutsy 57-53 win on Tuesday night.

“I told the guys before this game it’s been a long time since we came here at Fairmont and won, so I said, ‘In order to do something that is not ordinary for us, we got to do something extraordinary,” said Thompson after watching his St. Pauls (2-3, 2-2 TRC) squad get their second conference win of the season.

He says the team had a “full-fledged” practice before making the bus ride over and that was key in getting the group in the right mindset. The game-day practice could have impacted the Bulldogs sluggish start, however, as they found themselves down 29-20 at the half.

But third-quarter charge from the road team, proved to be just the spark they needed to turn the tide. Junior guard Caleb Henderson led all scores with a game-high 21 points, 12 of which came in the second half. Coming out of the locker room, he helped spearhead a 7-4 run that cut the lead to 33-27 with 4:42 left in the period. He also created plays for teammates and ended the quarter with a pin-point pass to a wide-open Triston Lupo who buried a 3-pointer to tie the game at 41 heading into the fourth.

Thompson says Henderson’s high level of play is a reflection of the maturation of not only him, but the entire group.

“I think it’s showing improvement of our team. And that’s the beauty of coaching high school basketball. Every game you have somebody different…tonight it was Caleb and the next night it might be somebody else,” he said.

Bulldogs guard Emonta Smith is the go-to player for the offense, but he’s struggled to find the range the last two games, combining for just 12 points in the contests. In the gritty win on Tuesday, Smith scored nine points, but it was his work at the foul line that made the most impact. The junior was 5-for-6 from the charity stripe including four clutch free throws that sealed the win in the late stages of the fourth quarter.

In the team’s close loss to South Robeson last Friday, Thompson’s group missed some key free throws that could have swayed the decision and was pleased to see a different outcome this time around.

“We really challenged our guys about free throws and that’s one thing I told our guys, ‘We don’t lose, we learn,’” he said.

Fairmont (0-3, 0-2 TRC) on the other hand, is put in an unfamiliar position after blowing a lead that grew as high as 12 points in the second quarter. The Golden Tornadoes are now winless through three, and have lost more games than they did all of last season.

Senior forward Kaheem Pitman was a man among boys and led the team with 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. He got the home crowd fired up with two powerful dunks in the first quarter and was dominating the glass. Fellow senior Jayvon Morris provided a one-two punch as he drove the lane aggressively and thrived off putbacks. He split a pair of free throws that extended the early lead to 28-16, but that was as high as it would get on the evening as Henderson answered with two straight buckets for the Bulldogs to cut the deficit to single digits before the half.

Morris finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, but most of his and Pittman’s production came in the first half as they were held in check for a large portion of the second.

Fairmont hits the road Thursday for another conference matchup at Whiteville. St. Pauls is back in action on Friday when they host South Columbus.

Lady Bulldogs win fourth straight, keep Lady Tornadoes winless

After an opening loss to Purnell Swett, St. Paul’s girls basketball hasn’t looked back. The Lady Bulldogs picked up their fourth straight victory on Tuesday night, beating Three Rivers Conference foe Fairmont, 60-19, on the road.

St. Pauls (4-1, 3-0 TRC) coach Mike Moses had a message for one of his starters heading into the matchup, that he said was a big part of why the team got out to the huge lead.

Junior wing Shakiya Floyd was a nuisance to the home team on both ends, which is exactly what Moses asked of her coming into the matchup.

“I challenged Shakiya today, and told her that I need her to give me 12 points…and I needed her to be active,” Moses said.

Floyd’s activity level produced the desired results as she wrapped up with 12 points, four rebounds and a pair of steals.

T.J. Eichelberger continued her smoking hot play of late, finishing with a team-high 21 points. She also added six rebounds, and her putback with 5:45 capped a 9-2 run to open the second quarter and pushed the team’s lead to 22-4.

Meanwhile, forward Diamond Simms-Moore posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, adding five steals as well.

“When Shakiya comes to play, that’s that third weapon that no one really talks about and she can do good things for us, because she strong, physical, grabs rebounds and can score. When she’s focused and locked in, she’s a really good player,” Moses said.

On the other side of the spectrum, Fairmont (0-3, 0-2 TRC) has been reeling, losing its third straight contest.

Without their leading scorer from a year ago, Sariayah Thompson, the Lady Tornadoes struggled to score on Tuesday. Kayla Powell ended with a team-high four points. Fellow freshman Makenzi Mitchell added three points.

The Lady Bulldogs will look to extend the win streak to five when they host South Columbus on Friday. The Lady Tornadoes try to pick up their first at Whiteville on Thursday.

