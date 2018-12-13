Brackets set for the Robeson County Shootout

LUMBERTON — The brackets for the Robeson County Shootout boys and girls basketball tournaments that runs from Wednesday to next Saturday were revealed on Wednesday at the tournament’s luncheon.

In Wednesday’s first round, the boys and girls matchups will be the same. Lake View travels to St. Pauls, South Robeson goes to Lumberton, Red Springs travels to Purnell Swett and Dillon goes to Fairmont. All girls game in the first three days of the tournament tip off at 6 p.m., with the boys games starting at approximately 7:30 p.m.

On the top side of the bracket, the losers of the Lake View at St. Pauls, and the South Robeson at Lumberton games will go to South Robeson on Thursday in the consolation bracket. Winners of those matchups play at Lumberton in the semifinals on Friday.

On the bottom of the bracket, the losers in the Red Springs at Purnell Swett, and the Dillon at Fairmont matchups will play Thursday at Red Springs. The winners play at Fairmont in the semifinals on Friday.

Losers in the consolation games on Thursday will be eliminated, with the winners moving to the fifth-place game. The losers on Friday will move to the third-place games

All placing games on the final day of the tournament, next Saturday, will be hosted at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s English Jones Center for the second straight year.

The girls fifth-place game starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with the boys fifth-place game tipping off at noon. The girls third-place game tips off at 2 p.m., and the boys third-place game starts at 4 p.m. The girls championship starts at 6 p.m., and the boys title game will tip off around 6 p.m.

