Fairmont boys look for 4th straight Robeson County Shootout title

LUMBERTON — In front of a crowded O.P. Owens Auditorium on Wednesday, Fairmont senior Kaheem Pittman had a message for the other seven boys teams that stand in the way of the Golden Tornadoes’ Robeson County Shootout defense.

“I feel like we are being doubted around the county,” Pittman said at the tournament’s annual luncheon. “We lost seven seniors, but we are still Fairmont.”

The Golden Tornadoes became the first team in the tournament’s history to win three straight titles, and won their shootout record seventh title in the process. Fast forward to this year, the defending champions prep for the 33rd edition of the tournament without seven seniors from last season’s title turn, and are sitting at 0-3.

Coach Montrell McNair said that a season like this is expected after the departure of experience, leading to the early struggles.

“This is a rebuilding year. I know a lot of you don’t think a lot when I say that, but this is a rebuilding year,” McNair said.

With a young team, mainly in the backcourt with underclassmen guards, McNair said that patience has been used to prepare his youthful group, with the help of Pittman and others to guide the newcomers.

“We are just continuing to compete,” McNair said. “Those seniors are stepping up and moving those guys along to let them know what they need to do and what roles to fill.”

Lumberton

The Pirates have fallen short of a Shootout title the last two seasons to Fairmont, and a senior-heavy team is looking to take the next step next week.

“You have to take it one game at a time because everybody is wanting to make it there,” Lumberton coach Matt Hill said. “We would love to get back and have our shot at trying to win it.”

A core nucleus of junior Jordan McNeill with senior forwards Braylan Grice and Kwashek Breeden has led the team through the early portion of the season as each average more than 13 points and eight rebounds a game.

Lumberton is off to a hot start at 4-1 on the season, and opened conference play with a road win over Hoke. Outside of the season opener against Red Springs, the following five games leading into the tournament will be on the road.

“Hopefully we can get over that hump with our senior leaders,” Hill said. “We’ve had some tough wins, but I feel like that helps us.”

The path to a championship game, however, is set up to keep Lumberton at home in the first round and semifinals.

Purnell Swett

After a positive start to conference play on Tuesday night with a four-point win over Richmond, the Rams are currently 4-1 and have a chance to turn some heads in the tournament with one of the more balanced rosters that Jeremy Sampson has coached.

“We’re still very young, but we have some good things going coming into Shootout,” Sampson said. “They are running the floor well and we have a good cohesive unit. Hopefully, we can have some success.”

With experience at guard with Zack Carter and Darriante Parker, with Xavier Jones holding down the post, the Rams have no lack of offensive weapons, but its the other side of the ball where his team has impressed Sampson most.

“We are playing pretty good man defense right now, but the only concern is holding leads at the end,” Sampson said.

After losing the season opener to Pine Forest, the Rams have rattled off four straight wins.

Red Springs

Two losses to Lumberton to start the year have been lessons for the young Red Devils as it has won two straight conference games.

With a majority of its top producers from last season no longer there, Red Springs has found the right mix with wins over West Bladen and East Bladen.

“We are starting to execute a little better and be a little more patient,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “The first couple of games the execution was poor, but the more we play, the better they are executing.”

Veteran guards Keagan Brayboy, Jayshawn Carthen and Jaylen Mack have the most experience on the team, with Shyheim Richardson emerging as the team’s main post threat.

“I just hope they can continue and grow on the things we are doing good,” Patterson said.

South Robeson

With the addition of Kylerr Page to the roster, South Robeson has showed signs of being a dangerous team in the Shootout.

Page gives the Mustangs guard depth and senior forward Cameron Werrell gives opposing teams matchup problems with his size and ability to stretch the floor. Following a season-opening loss to West Columbus, the Mustangs have won two straight.

“We’re starting to find a little of our identity now of who we are and what we can do to be successful,” South Robeson coach Ryan Bullard said. “I’m happy with the progress that we have made so far. We are heading in the right direction.”

South Robeson opens the tournament at Lumberton in a major test for both teams.

“I have an experienced group with four seniors starting, with a sophomore,” Bullard said. “When we start hitting on all cylinders, I think we are hard to handle.”

St. Pauls

Confidence heading into the Shootout is always a plus, and the Bulldogs’ win on the road at Fairmont gives them a load of confidence heading into the tournament.

“I like what we did and have been pleased with what we have been doing,” St. Pauls coach Corey Patterson said. “I think it was a great program win for us because Fairmont has been a flagship of the conference for a long time.”

After ironing out mistakes from the early games on its schedule, St. Pauls has been in all five contests they have played in with an average point differential of five points a game. Junior guards Emonta Smith and Caleb Henderson have been major pieces in the opening portion of their schedule.

“Everything in the losses has been things that we can control,” Patterson said. “I’m liking to where we are heading to.”

Dillon and Lake View

The two out-of-county additions for the second year in a row are Lake View and Dillon.

Lake View is 0-3, and the first action of the season for Dillon and first-year head coach Michael McRae will come in the first round of the Shootout.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

