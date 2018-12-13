Experience, youth clash in the Robeson County Shootout girls bracket

Jonathan Bym| The Robesonian Representatives from the 16 teams participating in the 2018 Robeson County Shootout pose for a group shot after the opening luncheon on Wednesday. Jonathan Bym| The Robesonian Representatives from the 16 teams participating in the 2018 Robeson County Shootout pose for a group shot after the opening luncheon on Wednesday.

LUMBERTON —From first-year coaches to long-time vets, underclassmen-riddled to senior-laden teams, the 2018 Robeson County Girls Shootout figures to be one of the most competitive in its 26-year history. In addition to the six Robeson County schools, two programs from South Carolina, Dillon and Lake View, will join the tournament.

Fairmont

Fairmont girls basketball coach Richard Mitchell has been involved in plenty of Shootouts during his 30-plus years of coaching within the county. This year could be his most challenging, considering the fact his team is winless and will be without its leading returning scorer from a year ago, Sariayah Thompson, who he says is down four to six weeks with a knee injury.

Mitchell says that even though the team is 0-3 and fresh off a 60-19 loss to county rival St. Pauls, you really can’t tell by the effort he’s seeing every day in practice.

“I keep saying this, but this team I have right now as far as hustle and athleticism is really a good group of girls,” he said.

The team has one senior, Mayaa Thompson, who is the unquestioned leader.

“Honestly, we need to get comfortable with each other, and on the court,” Thompson said. “We need to analyze the teams a little earlier, because we don’t really analyze a team until after halftime.”

Lumberton

Arguably the favorites to take home the championship trophy for the third straight year, the Lady Pirates bring another formidable group to the field. They boast three senior starters, including leading scorer Madison Canady.

Coach Sam Davis says Canady has a lot on her shoulders as they look to continue their dominant run of late.

“I make her step up as a role model and a leader for the rest of the girls that’s in that gym, and I expect her to continue to do a good job,” Davis said.

Six-foot senior center Alexandra Simpson completes one the best frontcourts in the tourney as she brings defense and toughness to complement Canady’s scoring.

On the perimeter, another senior, Rachel O’Neil, will stretch defenses with her effortless stroke from deep. She leads the team in 3-point field goals and sophomore guard August Smith is a respectable shooter in her own right.

Purnell Swett

The Lady Rams are one of the more inexperienced teams in the tournament, including first-year head coach Jonathan Efird.

“Man, the first word I think of is exciting,” Efird said with wide eyes about his first Shootout. “I’m really excited for the opportunity and I know my girls are excited, too.”

JaiLeana Deese is one of three seniors on the team, and is one of two girls that played significant minutes last season. As the team’s leader, she expects her group to compete and says they will try to “surprise a bunch of people.”

“Our team, we are a family,” Deese said. “We have grown together over the course of this season and I feel like it’s really good for us and we’re going to do good this year.”

Efird says Deese is the “rock” of the team and her teammates look up to her. Helping Deese on the perimeter is fellow senior Haley Musselwhite who hustles and provides outside shooting. Sophomore guard Jada Coward leads the team in scoring and provides timely buckets when the Lady Rams struggle on offense.

“We’re just ready to go ahead and get on the court and show everybody what we can do,” Efird said.

Red Springs

The Lady Red Devils have one win through five games thus far, and haven’t had much go their way in Robert Dove’s first year at the helm. To make matters worse, the roster of 10 is down two girls because Dove says they are currently in concussion protocol.

No matter the circumstances he and senior leader Taylynn Atkinson, don’t want to make excuses. Atkinson missed the first game but since then, has led the team in scoring and says she’ll preach to her teammates to ignore the scoreboard and just keep playing hard.

South Robeson

Another veteran coach with over 20 years of experience in the county, South Robeson coach Lula Ratley is participating in her 11th Shootout as head of the Lady Mustangs. She’s optimistic that her two bigs can lead an inexperienced bunch.

Senior forward Nytia Lewis is the best shot blocker in the tournament and looks to impose her will on defense. Junior center Hailey Werrell is a 6-footer with great size and provides a tough wall for opposing guards to get through. The tandem also provides an imposing rebounding force that will keep them in any game.

The big question for the Lady Mustangs relates to who will step up on the perimeter in the absence of senior guard Tellia Page who was injured in the first game of the season. Jocelyn Maynor and Dystanie Beverly are two candidates to fill that role, but will have to consistently handle pressure and take care of the ball for the group to make a championship run.

St. Pauls

If there’s a team confident enough to take down Lumberton, St. Pauls is the one, if you ask them. Behind second-year head coach Mike Moses, the group isn’t mincing words about what they want to do come Wednesday.

“Not looking ahead…because we want to beat Lake View, but we really got Lumberton marked on our calendar, to be honest with you,” Moses said.

Moses has never played Lumberton and knows they will most likely be a top contender standing between his team and the title. Senior forward Diamond Simms-Moore shares that hunger to beat the Lady Pirates and curtly voiced the attitude of her teammates in lieu of the probable heavyweight matchup.

“[It’s] eat time. We want all that,” she said.

Her brash demeanor is rooted in the fact that she has seen the lowest of lows during her tenure with the Lady Bulldogs, most notably the 3-20 season in year two. The current group is 4-1, but the insufferable losing is still ingrained in Simms-Moore mind, which at the same time, keeps her and the younger Lady Bulldogs grounded.

“We can’t underestimate nobody, because a lot of people underestimated us,” said Simms-Moore. “We got two different types of games, we got a St. Pauls game, then we got a different type of game where we don’t want to listen to Moses. So, if we come and play St. Pauls game…then we should win.”

Dillon and Lake View

Larry Inman and Lake View come into the Shootout at a bit of a disadvantage having only played one game. He says they’ll use their senior leader to compete and get a hold of a young group.

Meanwhile, the other South Carolina team in the Shootout, Dillon, comes back to Robeson County to compete in the tourney for the second straight year. Coach James McMillan brings a determined team in his third season. He says though the team hasn’t played a game yet this season and might have “first-game jitters,” they can play with anybody they’re paired with.

“When we slow down and focus on what we’re doing, we’re going to be OK,” he said.

McMillan expects his group to be a tough out because of their man-to-man defense and uptempo offense led by Jykya Bell, who is the team’s returning leading scorer at the point guard position. Forward Ja’Ronda McCrimmon returns as the second-leading scorer from last year.

Dillon takes a short trip to Fairmont to open the Shootout.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected]

