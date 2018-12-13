Lumberton rolls, Rams suffer in SAC match

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Jonathan Floyd of Lumberton looks for leverage against an opponent from Scotland on Wednesday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Jonathan Floyd of Lumberton looks for leverage against an opponent from Scotland on Wednesday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Seneka Locklear escapes against an opponent from Scotland. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Seneka Locklear escapes against an opponent from Scotland.

LUMBERTON — With two state placers from a year ago out, Wednesday was the perfect opportunity for the younger players on the Lumberton wrestling team to get quality matches in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

It was Alumni Night at Lumberton, and with a crowd of former wrestlers watching, the Pirates (3-1 SAC) came away with two conference wins over Richmond, 57-18, and Scotland, 57-18. On the other mat, Purnell Swett (0-4 SAC) dropped both matches to the Scots and Raiders, 48-27 and 54-30, respectively.

“We had a lot of young guys filling in for some positions with some bumps and bruises in the varsity lineup,” Lumberton coach Jamie Bell said. “Really, it was a good opportunity to get those guys in some positions to be successful. We’ve still got some things to work on, but I saw some good stuff.”

In the win over Scotland, the Pirates jumped out to a 24-6 lead behind pins from Davieyon King, Darionte McLaurin, Alex Hammonds and Trey Regan. The lead grew to 39-12 after Sabri Selah won in overtime over Seth English. Selah was down 11-3 in the match before rallying back to force overtime, where he got the takedown to end the match.

Lumberton’s second match featured seven pins by McLaurin, Saleh, Ali Shahbaz, Tony Hammonds, Kenson Sinclair, Jonathan Floyd and Zion Smith. Many of which were the younger guys that Bell wanted to see step up.

“They all did pretty well and got the points we wanted, got the pins and got the matches,” Bell said. “I was pleased with what I saw. I got a match for everyone who was here and willing to wrestle.”

In Purnell Swett’s loss to Richmond, it earned wins by fall from Seneka Locklear, Antonio Prince and Hart Locklear.

Jonathan Floyd of Lumberton looks for leverage against an opponent from Scotland on Wednesday. Purnell Swett's Seneka Locklear escapes against an opponent from Scotland.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

