Whiteville closes out Fairmont

WHITEVILLE — The 61-53 loss on Thursday at Whiteville was another learning lesson for the youthful Fairmont basketball team.

After trimming the Whiteville (3-2, 2-2 TRC) lead to a single possession on multiple occasions in the final minutes of the Three Rivers Conference contest, Fairmont (0-4, 0-3 TRC) couldn’t finish the comeback off with late turnovers and mistakes.

“They’ve got to learn how to finish the game. You’ve got to do the little things right,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “It’s a great test to get us prepared. Pretty soon these guys will be prepared when we are fully loaded.”

The Wolfpack led by as much as 15 points in the third quarter before the Golden Tornadoes started their comeback. Senior Jayvon Morris scored 16 of his team-high 22 points in the final two periods. He also added 10 rebounds.

“That was his willingness to win. He didn’t want to lose and he was begging them to get him the ball,” McNair said. “His determination to finish the game was what pushed him through that fourth quarter.”

By the end of the third quarter, Fairmont cut the Whiteville advantage to five at 43-38. Midway through the final period, Morris scored six straight points to make it a 52-50 ballgame, but Whiteville closed by holding the Golden Tornadoes to three points in the final two minutes of the game.

A Brice Pridgen steal and score with 10 seconds left provided a nail in the Golden Tornadoes coffin to stretch the lead to 59-53 late.

Whiteville’s Wendell Smith scored 17 points, while Ty Moss and Cameron Richardson both added 11 points apiece. Fairmont received a scoring lift from Jahkeem Moore with eight points, six rebounds and four steals.

Whiteville runs away from Fairmont girls

WHITEVILLE — After being held scoreless for the first 9:23 of the ballgame, scoring was hard to come by for the Fairmont girls basketball team in its 55-17 loss to Whiteville.

Fairmont (0-4, 0-4 TRC) was led in scoring by Georgianna Waters with nine points, with Symiah McNeill adding four points. Whiteville’s (3-3, 3-1 TRC) I’Reona Johnson had 15 points and Trinity Smith had 11 points.

Fairmont returns home on Monday to host East Bladen.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

