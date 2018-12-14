Region’s best prepare for Shrine Bowl

Courtesy photo Fairmont’s Jordan Waters, third from left, and Purnell Swett’s Chandler Brayboy, fourth from right, are preparing this week for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in Spartanburg, S.C. this week with the game taking place on Saturday at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium. Joining the two players from Robeson County are local products in Douglas Byrd’s Earlee Melvin, Terry Sanford’s Tanner Morris and South View’s Donovan Brewington and Emery Simmons. Westover coach and former St. Pauls head coach Ernest King, far right, is an assistant coach for North Carolina. Courtesy photo Fairmont’s Jordan Waters, third from left, and Purnell Swett’s Chandler Brayboy, fourth from right, are preparing this week for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in Spartanburg, S.C. this week with the game taking place on Saturday at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium. Joining the two players from Robeson County are local products in Douglas Byrd’s Earlee Melvin, Terry Sanford’s Tanner Morris and South View’s Donovan Brewington and Emery Simmons. Westover coach and former St. Pauls head coach Ernest King, far right, is an assistant coach for North Carolina.

Courtesy photo

Fairmont’s Jordan Waters, third from left, and Purnell Swett’s Chandler Brayboy, fourth from right, are preparing this week for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in Spartanburg, S.C. this week with the game taking place on Saturday at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium. Joining the two players from Robeson County are local products in Douglas Byrd’s Earlee Melvin, Terry Sanford’s Tanner Morris and South View’s Donovan Brewington and Emery Simmons. Westover coach and former St. Pauls head coach Ernest King, far right, is an assistant coach for North Carolina.