Local Roundup: Bulldogs fall to Stallions in overtime

David Bradley | The Robesonian St. Pauls' Jeyvian Tatum goes up for a contested shot against South Columbus David Bradley | The Robesonian St. Pauls' Jeyvian Tatum goes up for a contested shot against South Columbus

ST. PAULS — Late fouls and empty trips cost the St. Pauls boys basketball team as it lost 50-49 in overtime on Friday to South Columbus.

The win drops St. Pauls to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Three Rivers Conference, after its record was updated to reflect a forfeit win over South Robeson due to an ineligible player.

St. Pauls started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to go up 38-31, before South Columbus outscored the Bulldogs 9-2 in last 5:44 to force overtime.

In overtime, Riley Hewett hit a 3-pointer to put South Columbus up 43-40. A basket by Caleb Henderson and a three ball by Erikison Emanuel put St. Pauls up 45-43. Hewett answered with his fourth 3-pointer to put Stallions back up.

Later in the extra period, Henderson again tied it up with a layup and converted the three-point play to give St. Pauls the lead with 1:36 left. Shiquan Conyers tied it with one free throw and was fouled with less than two seconds left where he hit one free throw to put the Stallions up one. St. Pauls was able to get a shot off but couldn’t connect to win the game.

Henderson and Erikison both had 11 points to lead St. Pauls, while Hewett had a game-high 12 points.

St. Pauls hosts Three Rivers Conference-leading West Columbus on Monday.

Eichelberger, defense leads Lady Bulldogs in blowout

ST. PAULS — Behind a game-high 22 points from sophomore T.J. Eichelberger, the St. Pauls girls basketball team ran away with a 54-12 win at home over South Columbus.

Eichelberger added nine rebounds as well. She was responsible for 12 points of the 14-0 run the Lady Bulldogs (5-1, 4-0 TRC) had to open the game, and had 19 in the first half.

Diamond Simms-Moore had 15 points in the win. South Columbus’ Sarah Faulk had five points.

Scotland gets first win of the season over Rams

LAURINBURG — After falling short seven times, Scotland’s boys basketball team finally earned its first win of the season.

The Fighting Scots (1-7, 1-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) defeated Purnell Swett 60-55 on Friday night, overcoming a late rally in which the Rams trimmed Scotland’s lead to one point in the game’s final minute.

Garrett McRae and C.J. Settles finished with 14 points apiece for the Scots.

“We worked as a unit,” McRae said. “That’s all that matters. We’ve got to persevere and turn the season around.”

Darriante Parker led the Rams (4-2, 1-1) with 18 points, including three 3-pointers.

“Guys executed. We just missed a lot of easy buckets around the rim,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “Didn’t take care of the ball at times, and they hit some big shots, but we fought.

“I told them in this conference, we try to win them at home and steal them on the road,” he continued. “We were close to stealing it, but just couldn’t get it.”

After Scotland was tagged with a five-second inbound violation with around 1:30 left in the game, Purnell Swett’s Xavier Jones was fouled while making a layup to narrow Scotland’s lead to 54-50. Jones missed his free throw, but Rufus Harris then scored to make it a two-point game with 47 seconds left.

A pair of free throws by Scotland’s Kris McLean pushed the hosts’ lead to four points, but Jones responded with a 3-pointer that made the score 56-55 in favor of the Scots.

That’s as close as the Rams would get. A basket by Trevion Graham and a pair of free throws by Garrett McRae helped Scotland secure the victory.

Scotland coach Matt Justin said the victory was ‘huge’ for his team’s morale.

Purnell Swett saw their four-game winning streak come to an end. Harris and Jones both finished with 11 points for the Rams.

“They know we can play hard on the road and have a chance,” Sampson said of his team’s takeaways from the loss. “If we have a chance to win, I’m satisfied, win or lose.”

Purnell Swett is off until it hosts Red Springs Wednesday to open the Robeson County Shootout.

Big fourth quarter powers Lady Scots to victory

LAURINBURG — After scoring just five points in the third quarter, Scotland scored 21 points in the final period to run away with a 53-35 victory over Purnell Swett on Friday.

Asjah Swindell scored 14 points for the Lady Scots. Niaria Leach had 11 points, and Kadence Sheppard added 10 points for the hosts.

Scotland coach Mallarie Snow said she ‘intensified’ Scotland’s practices after the Lady Scots lost to Jack Britt in their conference opener on Tuesday, and it paid off.

“I know with Purnell Swett, they’re a very hard-working team,” Snow said. “They’re very consistent with how they play, always keeping that intensity high. I’m proud of my girls. They were able to do a better job of that tonight.”

Jada Coward scored a team-high nine points for the Lady Rams. JaiLeana Deese and Haley Musselwhite added eight points apiece.

Scotland held a 27-12 lead at halftime, but the Lady Rams started the third quarter with an 8-0 run. A three-point play by Leach ended the run.

Deese scored six points in the third period to help the Lady Rams bite into their deficit, but the Lady Scots still had a 32-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Leach was ejected along with Purnell Swett’s Chelsey Wilkes after a brief altercation in the fourth quarter, but that didn’t stop Scotland’s momentum. The Lady Rams couldn’t keep up as the Lady Scots made nine free throws in the final period to wrap up the victory.

David Bradley | The Robesonian

St. Pauls’ Jeyvian Tatum goes up for a contested shot against South Columbus https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_st-pauls-boys-6-reduce-1.jpg David Bradley | The Robesonian

St. Pauls’ Jeyvian Tatum goes up for a contested shot against South Columbus

Staff report

Tony Chavis and Brandon Tester contributed to this report.

Tony Chavis and Brandon Tester contributed to this report.