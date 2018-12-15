Pirates start conference play 2-0

Davis Davis Grice Grice

FAYETTEVILLE — Lumberton forward Braylan Grice picked up two first-quarter fouls in the Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup at Jack Britt and was immobilized for the majority of the first half as a result. After posting just four points in the first 16 minutes, the senior forward ended the game with a team-high 15, keying a 55-42 win in the process.

Grice says Lumberton head coach Matt Hill had a lot to do with the second-half turnaround.

“Coach [Hill] just told me to keep my poise and to keep my head into the game,” Grice said, who scored seven of his 11 second-half points in the final period. “The fourth quarter is grind time, we all say that on the team.”

Nearing the final minute of play, Lumberton saw a double-digit lead slip to five, 47-42. That’s when Grice took over inside, hitting back-to-back layups that bumped the Pirates’ advantage back to nine with a tick under a minute left. On the next trip down, junior guard Jordan McNeill slid a no-look pocket pass to Grice who converted it for another layup, plus the foul, giving the Pirates a double-digit margin again, 54-42.

Hill says he was very proud of the way his leaders took care of the ball down the stretch against a tough defense.

“The leadership that was shown on the team, even with some of the younger guys stepping up, looking like they’ve been there before, that helps you rest easy at night,” he said.

McNeill was responsible for most of the ball handling in “grind time,” and had just one turnover in the period. The junior guard finished with a team-high five assists and 10 points.

Fellow backcourt mate Jadarion Chatman added 10 points and stepped up in the midst of tough defense to provide key plays on both offense and defense. The sophomore guard beat the second-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer from the left corner to take a 25-20 lead at the half. In the closing seconds of the third quarter, he struck again, this time with a layup that pushed the team’s lead to 38-32. Midway through the fourth, Chatman picked up one of his four steals and converted it into another layup that gave the Pirates their first double-digit lead of the contest, 45-35, with 4:31 remaining.

“The last two games, [Chatman] has really stepped up shooting the ball. He’s always been a great defender and great ball-handler…finally, I guess he got the confidence,” Hill said.

Grice was also appreciative of the contributions of role players like Chatman, especially on a night where he couldn’t be on the floor as much as he would have liked.

“It means a lot…when I get in foul trouble, we can rely on other people to come in,” he said. “And it’s not just the first group that can score, everybody can score.”

Pirates guard Shaleek Baker has been one of the guys off the bench providing a scoring option of late. On Friday, he ended with seven points, including a trey with 3:10 left in the second quarter that gave the team its first lead, 22-20.

Jack Britt was led by junior wing Langston Davis, who finished with a team-high 16 points and a handful of steals that helped the Buccaneers creep back in the game late. He used his wiry 6-foot-3 frame to harass ball-handlers on the perimeter and jump in passing lanes to create easy opportunities in transition. He and 6-foot-5 wing Calvin Washington (14 points) helped the home team jump out to an early five-point lead in the first quarter.

The long duo posed problems for the Pirates’ bigs for most of the contest, and helped get the lead down to as close as five points deep into the fourth quarter. But they went cold in the final two minutes as the team was shutout.

Lumberton (5-1, 2-0 SAC) hosts South Robeson on Wednesday in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout.

Lady Pirates second-half rally comes up short at Jack Britt

Lumberton girls basketball coach Sam Davis can sum up the team’s 47-41 loss at Jack Britt in one word — effort.

“Right now effort is my No. 1 thing,” he said passionately. “Every time we start giving effort, we start running stuff right…we start having better attitudes on the floor.”

For the first 16 minutes on Friday night, Davis’ group lacked such effort and found themselves down 22-10 at the half. But coming out of the halftime locker room, forward Madison Canady ignited an 11-2 run with her increased activity level on both sides of the floor. She hit back-to-back field goals to cap the spurt that closed the gap to 24-21 midway through the third quarter. The senior finished the game with a team-high 12 points, eight of which came in the third.

“She’s a leader,” Davis said of Canady. “She started communicating with them and having everybody get in the passing lanes. And when she did that, I started seeing [Akwarias Stubbs], Rachel [O’Neil], August [Smith]…start gelling together. “

Canady’s counterparts helped get deflections and steals, while making baskets on the other end. O’Neil ended with 10 points and her free throw with 2:30 left gave the Lady Pirates a 25-24 lead.

But the Lady Buccaneers used rebounding and tough defense to close the game. They went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter that created enough distance to stave off the comeback.

Lumberton (4-2, 1-1 SAC) is back in action on Wednesday when they host South Robeson to kick off the Shootout.

