From the Fringe

Carolina Golf Club news

Nick Byrd birdied the eighth hole and Charlie Bruce eagled No. 18.

Upcoming events at Carolina Golf Club include big money choose up every Monday and Thursday at noon.

A two-man holiday classic is set for Dec. 28 at noon. The tournament format is two-man best ball, and is limited to 25 teams. Entry fee is $100 a player that covers food, beverages and golf. First prize is $800 and second place earns $500.

For more information, call the pro shop at 910-738-9400.

Fairmont’s week in review

Delton Burns and Dewayne Emanuel won this week’s senior shootout with a one-stroke victory over David Locklear and Gerald Strickland. Mike Sellers and Lee Hunt came in third.

Tommy Belch and James Humphrey won the second flight over Atlas Warrick and Tom Cleveland, with Tommy Lowry and James Smith taking third place. Brad Hayes and Bob Slahetka won the third flight over W.C. Meares and Ken Windley, with Ray Locklear and Richard Moore coming in third place. Burns, Moore, J.B. Lowry and Ronald Moore were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout will be played next Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

The annual Collard Classic Golf tournament will be played on Jan. 1, 2019, with a noon shotgun start. The format will be a four-person Texas Scramble with a two best score total for each hole. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for non members which includes all golf fees, lunch, meal after play and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Bill Link 71; Mitch Grier 72; Butch Lennon 72; James Barron 73; Wayne Callahan 73; Jimmy Stone 73; Ronnie Cox 74; Dallas Arnette 74; Kirk Hamilton 75; David Sessions 75; Lee Hunt 76.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym by email at [email protected]

