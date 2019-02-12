Three Rivers-leading Vikings pick up comeback victory over Red Springs

Patterson Patterson

RED SPRINGS — By this late in the basketball season, Red Springs boys basketball coach Glenn Patterson has firm understanding of his team and how it operates.

He knows that it can play well one half and fail to keep that form in the other. Such was the case in Tuesday’s senior night clash with Three Rivers Conference-leading West Columbus. Holding a lead for much of the first three quarters of the game, the Vikings proved to be too much in the final period to take a 53-44 win over the Red Devils.

“We’ve got to continue to be poised and patient,” Patterson said. “It’s tough. It’s been a tough, long year and it’s a little too late in the season to keep repeating myself.”

Red Springs (7-14, 7-10 TRC) led by double digits for much of the first half, but in the second half, the switch seemed to flip for the Red Devils. West Columbus (19-3, 15-2 TRC) trimmed the lead to 23-21 with three minutes to go in the third quarter, before tying the game at 28-all with less than a minute to go in the frame.

The Vikings came into the fourth quarter on fire from the floor behind the scoring of Tyvon Tyler. The junior guard scored the first six points for West Columbus as it took a 38-32 lead that it used to cruise to the victory.

Tyler scored 13 points, while Ty’Qawn Johnson scored a game-high 17 points for the Vikings.

For the Red Devils, it was youth leading the way as Correll Love had a team-high 10 points and Jordin Ferguson added eight points.

In the first half, Red Springs used its defense to limit the Vikings to one-shot possessions and also forced live-ball turnovers it reverted into points on the other end.

“We played with poise on both ends of the ball,” Patterson said.

Red Springs clamps down on defense for win

The West Columbus girls basketball team didn’t score for nearly the first 12 minutes of Tuesday’s Three Rivers Conference game at Red Springs, while the Lady Red Devils relied on the scoring of senior Taylynn Atkinson on her senior night for a 41-17 win.

Atkinson scored a game-high 19 points for Red Springs (10-12, 9-8 TRC), while fellow senior Jalexis Bratcher added 12 points.

West Columbus’ (9-14, 6-11 TRC) Kianta Powell and Haley Brown both had seven points each.

Red Springs travels to St. Pauls on Friday to close out the regular season.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

