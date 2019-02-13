Jaguars lock in to top Braves

UNCP Athletics UNCP junior forward Akia Pruitt pulls up for a jumper against Augusta on Wednesday. UNCP Athletics UNCP junior forward Akia Pruitt pulls up for a jumper against Augusta on Wednesday.

PEMBROKE — Peach Belt Conference losses are not something The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team is very familiar with the last three years.

After Wednesday’s 72-69 loss to Augusta, UNCP coach Ben Miller had a frank message about the direction his team is going in after dropping two of its last three games.

“The guys have been pretty good about bouncing back, but I’m getting a little tired of bouncing back,” he said. “It’s time to start playing better like we are capable of down the stretch. These guys want that as well, but it’s time. Enough talk.”

UNCP (17-5, 12-4 PBC) struggled from the floor with long stretches without points at major points of the Peach Belt Conference matchup. Miller credited Augusta (17-5, 13-3 PBC) for taking the Braves out of rhythm.

“They were physical. The first time around we shot more free throws than they did and we hit nine or 10 3’s,” Miller said. “They were a little more determined to own the paint in key stretches of the game.”

After the Braves cut the Augusta lead to 65-63 with five minutes to go on a James Murray-Boyles jumper, Augusta took over as UNCP went over four minutes without scoring. Freshmen Tyree Meyers and Darren Lucas-White scored during the UNCP drought to put the Jaguars up six points with 1:50 left.

Over the final three minutes, Murray-Boyles missed three straight jumpers as the Braves looked to close the gap. He finished with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting.

“He needs to keep shooting. He’s a good shooter and a good player,” forward Akia Pruitt said. “Going to practice the next few days, we’ve got to keep telling him to shoot his shot.”

Pruitt provided a lift for the Braves when they went through shooting struggles in the first half. He posted 10 of his team-high 18 points in the first half, when the Braves hit 33 percent of their shots.

Despite the poor shooting in the first half, UNCP was able to take a 34-32 lead into the break using its rebounding and defense.

The Braves pulled down 15 offensive boards to post 11 more field goal attempts in the first half. UNCP shot 33 percent in the first half, and closed on a 7-2 run as its defense cooled down the Jags’ offense.

“We out-rebounded them, but they got some key rebounds late,” Miller said. “They defended us well and we didn’t always handle it as well as we are capable of.”

Pruitt battled in the post with Augusta’s Deane Williams. Williams scored nine of the first 12 points for the Jaguars and posted a game-high 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

“He’s a versatile player. He kind of reminds me today in today’s game of myself,” Pruitt said. “He’s hard to guard and I focused on trying to stop him, but he had a good game tonight.”

Williams paced the Jaguars in the early goings of the second half and his 3-pointer with 15 minutes left gave Augusta a 45-44 lead

Freshman guard Cam Hamilton had 12 points in the loss. He aided Pruitt in the first half to help the Braves as it struggled to hit shots in the first 10 minutes.

UNCP plays at Young Harris and North Georgia on Saturday and Sunday on back-to-back nights.

“Peach Belt basketball in February, every night is going to be a battle,” Miller said.

UNCP drops second game in three outings

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

