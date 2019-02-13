Local wrestlers eye state titles this weekend

King-McAllister King-McAllister Regan Regan Johnson Johnson Kelly Kelly Brock Brock Hammonds Hammonds Salvetti Salvetti

LUMBERTON — Robeson County has seven wrestlers preparing for the NCHSAA individual state wrestling championships from Thursday to Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum, and each have the ultimate goal of a state championship in mind.

Lumberton has six wrestlers to qualify for states, while one will miss out due to injury, and St. Pauls has one that will take on the state’s best this weekend.

Four of the representatives from Lumberton are making return trips, and have learned from previous visits to the state tournament.

“I’m just trying to go all out and place this year,” Lumberton senior Ed Brock said. “Last year, I went in a little nervous because it was my first time and then I realized that I worked to get to the state tournament. I have to work hard to go far in the state tournament.”

Brock finished third in the 195-pound class at the 4A Mideast Regional over the weekend. He is joined by heavyweight Tray Regan, 220-pounder Alex Hammonds and Yakemiean Johnson at 132 pounds all qualified for states after wrestling there last season.

Johnson and Regan both won their regional titles and Sandhills Athletic Conference titles in their last two individual outings.

“I’m a new wrestler,” Johnson said. “I’m pushing hard and have been pushing harder than I ever have the last month.”

After placing at the state level as a sophomore and failing to do so as a junior, Johnson has the podium and more in his sights.

“Last year I went in and underestimated my opponents,” Johnson said. “This year I’m going in to try and take the match and not underestimate nobody.”

Regan is looking to do more with his second trip to states, now with more than 55 wins on the mat this season.

“I want to win it and wrestle hard. Harder than I did last year,” Regan said. “I didn’t win it so I’m trying to wrestle my hardest this year. (Winning at regionals) is good motivation for states. I want to go out with a bang.”

Hammonds finished second at regionals after he was forced to concede the regional title bout due to injury. That same injury will keep Hammonds from competing this weekend.

“It makes me feel good to know that I was able to make it,” Hammonds said. “The injury showed me how to humble myself. … I know I put up a good fight and I know I didn’t quit or have the urge to quit.”

Those four are helping provide guidance for the two newcomers to the state tournament in 113-pounder Justin Kelly and Davieyon King-McAllister at 160 pounds.

Kelly took third at regionals. The sophomore has the benefit of influence from both his veteran teammates, as well as his brother Chris Kelly, who made appearances at states during his high school career.”

“He’s told me to keep working and fight through everything,” Kelly said. “They’ve all told me to keep fighting and to take over the mat. I’ve been doing the same things in practice to continue to work on what I’ve been doing the last year.”

King-McAllister finished fourth at regionals.

“It is what it is. I’m going to wrestle hard and try to win it,” King-McAllister said. “My emotions were happy when I found out I was going to states. These guys have really pushed me to work hard.”

Lumberton coach Jamie Bell said that this group he is sending to states has been training together with the local club team for the last four years and beyond.

“These guys have really put a lot of work outside of the wrestling season,” Bell said. “I’m expecting big things with our seniors. Now it’s a mentality of this is your last time to do it, and a lot of these guys are in good positions.”

St. Pauls’ Jonathan Salvetti has not only seen himself transform as a wrestler this year, but also as a person. Wanting to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation, Salvetti has gone from 260 pounds to 230 as he prepares for the 2A state championship.

“I want to win, but I know it’s going to be hard,” Salvetti said. “I’m going to do the best I can and hope for the best. … It’s best to cut weight doing something you love and it has pushed me to get where I need to be.”

Following in his older brother Chris Salvetti’s footsteps, he has been a solid piece on the mat for the Bulldogs in the 285-pound weight class. While his brother never made it past regionals, Salvetti let his older brother know he was bound for Greensboro after placing fourth at regionals.

“He taught me and I took it as brotherly love and did it for him,” Salvetti said. “He was really excited and told me congratulations.”

Being a first-time wrestler there, St. Pauls coach Tony McMillan wants the senior to not get caught up on everything outside of the mat at states.

“I told him not be in as much awe about the environment. There’s going to be a lot of people and I told him not to let it get in your head,” McMillan said. “This year you can tell he is determined to be better at it and he’s been working on his moves.”

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

