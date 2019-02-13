Love wins as Lady Braves top Augusta

UNCP Athletics Lady Braves forward Se’Dasia Love shoots a hook over an Augusta defender, during a 68-48 victory on Wednesday. UNCP Athletics Lady Braves forward Se’Dasia Love shoots a hook over an Augusta defender, during a 68-48 victory on Wednesday.

PEMBROKE — Forward Se’Dasia Love poured in the first nine points for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke womens basketball team in Wednesday’s home matchup with Peach Belt Conference foe Augusta. The early spurt propelled the Lady Braves to a 68-48, wire-to-wire victory and snapped a three-game losing streak in the process.

Love had just two points in the first matchup with the Lady Jaguars last month, but said her preparation ahead of this matchup was the difference.

“Watching film, we didn’t do so well inside the first time we played them…I knew their weaknesses, so I knew what to do,” Love said after dropping a career-high 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor.

“I mean, I’ve been struggling a lot offensively and it just makes me feel good to know I can help my team out,”

Behind Love’s touch, UNCP (8-14, 7-9 PBC) controlled the paint, outscoring Augusta (5-17, 4-12 PBC) 32-14 in the post. Coach John Haskins used his senior forward to get the offense going against a smaller roster for most of the game.

“[Love] did a good job at finishing tonight, made some free throws and had an all-around good game,” Haskins said.

After taking a seven-point halftime lead, the team’s first possession of the third was for Love who dropped in a turnaround jumper to put them up 34-27. Just a couple minutes into the fourth quarter, she split a pair of free throws to cap a 7-0 run that stretched the margin to its biggest, 60-40.

The Lady Braves used a 51-29 advantage on the boards to solidify their domination down low.

Melanie Horne had a double-double, scoring a team-high 19 points and hauling in 10 rebounds.

Tee Graham also finished with a double-double 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Horned finished with four 3-pointers. She hit two from downtown in the second period, the last of which gave the team a 30-20 advantage with just over 4:12 to go.

Aliyah Farmer chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds.

With the loss, the Lady Jaguars snap a four-game road winning streak.

Kiera Howard led the team with 11 points and Kaela Patrick chipped in with 10. Patrick hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit under double digits, 40-34, with just under four to go in the third quarter. That was the lowest the deficit would get as they were held to just 15 percent shooting in the final period.

Haskins says the end-to-end victory is how they can be effective for the rest of the season.

”If we’re executing, if we’re finishing inside and making shots we’re a very hard team to beat,” he said.

Up next, the Lady Braves head to Young Harris on Saturday in what will be the front half of a back-to-back.

