St. Pauls’ Marcus Johnson to play baseball at Fayetteville Tech

ST. PAULS — Work ethic.

St. Pauls starting right fielder Marcus Johnson used those two words to describe how he’s transformed into a collegiate athlete after signing with Fayetteville Technical Community College on Monday.

The day before inking his commitment alongside his family that completed a goal he’d set before the season started, Johnson found solitude at a familiar place: the practice field.

“Just working on your craft, even when the coach isn’t there. That’s the main thing I point out,” Johnson said.

The multi-talented utility player says he took this past offseason to work on his all-around game and that as a member of the school’s band, he’s accustomed to dialing in to get the desired results.

“With music, you have to focus. You can’t get caught slacking,” he said. “You have to be focused at all times, so you know where to play your part.”

Bulldogs coach Matt Hunt praised his standout senior’s habits on and off the field, and was the least bit surprised that he found interest from college coaches to continue his career.

“He’s done the right things since he was little,” said Hunt. “I was just lucky enough to be a part of it before he actually went on to the next level.”

Hunt has benefited from Johnson’s dedication and has lined him up all over the field this season, with his greatest strides coming on the mound. The natural first baseman willingly accepted the position change of playing right field and worked even harder to become a viable pitcher.

“Moving Marcus to outfield opened up the doors for all of us,” Hunt said. “When it’s all said and done, it built his confidence to go to the mound.

“I just hope that it opens up the eyes of the underclassmen to understand that being versatile really helps your chances at the next level.”

Though he has just two years of experience from the bump, Johnson says he’s been honing his skills and can see incremental improvement with each passing day.

“I’m really starting to enjoy pitching a lot more now because I’m doing well. I’m just taking it one game at a time, one practice at a time,” he said.

Johnson sports one of the lowest ERAs on the team and is a valued arm in the rotation during clutch situations.

Fayetteville Tech currently sports a 2-20 overall record and will be looking to improve its pitching unit next year who has given up 200 runs on a combined 9.86 ERA.

Hunt says he spoke with the Trojans coaching staff and they think Johnson will be key in throwing strikes and getting batters out.

Meanwhile, Johnson acknowledges the “strict” standards that his new coaches require, which he says doesn’t stray far from the demands of his current ones.

“They like things done their way, which I understand,” Johnson said.

He thinks improving his pitching techniques, while gaining more speed in the outfield will help make an immediate impact next season for the Trojans. Johnson will have the advantage of knowing a few of his future teammates as Tristan Arenivas, Trevan Locklear and Aaron Revels all played together at St. Pauls.

“We’re going to have a good season all-around. It’s a really nice school, actually, and a nice program so I think we’ll do very well,” Johnson said.

Johnson

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

