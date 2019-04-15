Christy Christy

BOSTON — Lumberton resident Windy Christy completed the Boston Marathon on Monday in a time of 3:31:03.

The finish was good enough for her to place 9,512 overall in the event of the more than 30,000 that entered the event, and 354th in her division.

Christy’s pace for the race was 8:03 minutes per mile.

Lumberton’s Josh Withley recently qualified for the Boston Marathon with a time of 3:07:59 at the Wrightsville Beach marathon in March. He listed the feat as one of the biggest accomplishments of his life.

In high school sports action on Monday:

Purnell Swett girls soccer 4, Hoke 0 — Abi Lowry recorded a hat trick for the Lady Rams in the win, while senior Maddison Oxendine added the other goal.

Elsewhere in girls soccer, Lumberton lost 9-0 on the road at Pinecrest, with goalkeeper Naw Lay recording 12 saves. St. Pauls defeated West Bladen 1-0 at home.

South Columbus baseball 14, Fairmont 9 — The game was a resumption of the protested contest from earlier in the year that ended in the ninth inning. South Columbus scored five runs with two outs in the top of the 11th inning.

Whiteville baseball defeated Red Springs 6-2.

East Bladen softball topped St. Pauls 12-1 and East Columbus softball won 19-1 at South Robeson.

