Purnell Swett freshmen steal the show on Lumberton’s senior night

LUMBERTON — Senior nights mark the end of a high school career, and for the Lumberton softball team on Monday, it was the ending of a decorated career for its senior class.

But the game that followed the senior-night festivities honoring the Lady Pirates’ eight seniors was the coming of age moment for Purnell Swett’s freshmen.

Two first-year players split pitching duties and the freshmen drove in all the runs in the Lady Rams’ 5-3 win over rival Lumberton in eight innings.

Angleica Locklear was one of the four freshmen on the roster, and all four started and played the entire game on Monday. The freshman first baseman was 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in the last three runs for Purnell Swett in the win, including a two-run single with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth.

“Before I went to hit, one girl was like, ‘You can go the whole yard or you can just get a base hit.’ So I decided I was just going to get the base hit,” she said. “You’re not supposed to play the hero ball, you’re supposed to come through in the clutch.”

In her first moment in the Purnell Swett-Lumberton rivalry, Locklear said her and the other freshmen had some nervous thoughts, but got acclimated over the of the course of the game.

“The first time we watched the pitcher to see what she was throwing and what she was consistent at and making then make your adjustments,” Locklear said.

This game was a high-mark for Purnell Swett, that improved to 10-5 overall and 8-5 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play, in a roller coaster year for its underclassmen-laden roster.

“They’ve had a point and time where they have struggled, but we are starting to click and they’re maturing and they came through big tonight,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “It took them a while to get gelling, but with Angelica getting the big hits, we started gelling.”

To go along with the bat of Locklear, freshman Summer Bullard settled in pitching after allowing two runs in his first inning of work. With a mix of fastballs and breaking pitches, she kept Lumberton off balanced and struck out eight in six innings of work, to go along with four hits.

Breezing through the middle innings, Bullard faced adversity in the bottom of the fifth when Lumberton put runners on second and third with no outs and the heart of the order up to bat. Bullard escaped unscathed by forcing a pop-up in the infield and then striking out the final two batters.

“She’s a battler,” Deese said of his freshman pitcher. “She started out a little shaky. I think nerves got a little bit of her, but as she went through the lineup the first time she got stronger. She had a gut check and she came through.”

Lumberton, 11-5 overall and 9-4 in the Sandhills, saw that point as one of a few missed opportunities in the game.

“There were a few situations where if we execute we wouldn’t be in that situation at the end of the game. We had a chance to go ahead a couple times and we didn’t take advantage of it,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “You’ve got to take advantage of those times.”

The Lady Pirates posted two runs in the first frame, with one run coming on an error and a second coming on a Rachel O’Neil RBI single to knot the score at 2 heading to the second inning. The only other offensive action came in the bottom of the sixth when Katelyn Culbreth tied the score with a solo homer to center field.

Bullard drove in the Lady Rams’ first two runs of the game in the top of the first on a single through the right side of the infield. Fellow freshman Chandra Locklear took over to pitch the final two innings in relief of Bullard. Locklear recorded her first RBI in the top of the fourth with a single.

Morgan Britt had a team-best two hits for Lumberton. Trinity Locklear and JaiLeana Deese each had two hits for Purnell Swett, that has now won six games in a row.

“Everybody is starting to produce. I’m excited about next week,” William Deese said. “I’ve got plenty of pitching and my defense is starting to get stronger.”

The teams meet again on Wednesday in Pembroke.

