Locklear, Rams hold off Pirates for 3-2 win

LUMBERTON — In the bottom of the seventh inning, up one run over Sandhills Athletic Conference foe Lumberton on Monday, Purnell Swett pitcher Jeremiah Locklear gave up a one-out base knock.

The spindly slinger then took a moment to himself before facing the next two batters in the midst of a hostile road environment.

“I had to calm down, and tell myself, ‘Just get back in rhythm and don’t give up no more hits,” Locklear said.

He got Pirates senior Parks Ledwell out on an infield pop up, then clinched both of his fists and roared to the rest of his teammates after striking out Seth Odum to finish off a 3-2 rivalry win on Monday.

“They were talking junk this whole week about rivalry week…and we just proved it tonight,” Locklear said after notching eight strikeouts in four innings of relief to spoil the Pirates’ senior night.

Ledwell acknowledged the back-and-forth gamesmanship between both dugouts throughout the contest and tipped his cap to the winning side.

“Props to Jeremiah, we were trying to get in his head,” Ledwell said. “He did well. We just couldn’t capitalize on some of the at-bats in that last inning and throughout the whole game.”

The High Point University signee kept the Pirates’ spirits high despite coming into the series having lost the last 10 against the Rams. The league’s leading strikeout artist pitched 5 2/3 innings and punched out 12 without giving up an earned run.

Rams coach Jeff Lamb had high praise for the Pirates’ ace and was thankful his group was able to muster enough support early for Locklear to seal the game late.

“Oh, it was huge,” Lamb said of getting the early lead. “Then, we just hung on, bottom line…Their starter did a great job. He kept us off balance…but we ran the (pitch) count up.”

Lamb’s group battled through at-bats and scored on a passed ball in the first inning as Zack Carter crossed the plate to gain a 1-0 advantage.

Though Ledwell settled in and gave up just three hits for the game, he was honest about the mistakes at the beginning that came back to bite the team in the end.

“I wish I could’ve kept the pitch count down and finish out the game,” he said. “The first run, that passed ball, I should’ve kept that up in the zone. I feel like it was a pretty strong outing, though I just wish we could’ve came out on top.”

The Rams took advantage of an error in the second inning and brought two more runs in to extend the lead, 3-0.

Ethan Wilkins and Blake Scott had one hit apiece for the Rams, who are now winners of seven of their last eight games and move to 10-9 overall and 7-6 in the SAC.

Camden Locklear had a game-high three hits, with one RBI to lead the Pirates whose losing streak stretches to seven and are 3-13 overall, 3-10 in conference play. Jordan Smith added a pair of hits and Hunter English finished with an RBI.

The two teams are off until the series finale on Wednesday at Purnell Swett, with the Rams hosting their senior night.

“We’re going to take this mentality into practice…and on Wednesday, we’ll be ready for them again,” Jeremiah Locklear said.

Locklear’s relief work helps Purnell Swett to 3-2 victory

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

