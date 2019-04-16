Local Roundup: Fairmont’s Waters runs for new marks on the track

Waters Waters Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Fairmont sprinter Jordan Waters, right, tries to pass St. Pauls’ Quamadre Cannady in the 100-meter dash at the Robeson/Bladen Classic at St. Pauls on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Fairmont sprinter Jordan Waters, right, tries to pass St. Pauls’ Quamadre Cannady in the 100-meter dash at the Robeson/Bladen Classic at St. Pauls on Tuesday.

ST. PAULS — Fairmont senior Jordan Waters has already left his mark in the Golden Tornadoes history book, being a part of great football and basketball teams during his four years.

The Duke football signee now wants to add a final chapter to his already long list of athletic feats before departing the school, as a track athlete. On the track, he’s already qualified for regionals in the 100-meter race, 4×100 relay and long jump.

During the Robeson County/Bladen Classic, which included host St. Pauls, Red Springs, South Robeson and East Bladen, Waters wanted to make sure he and his teammates claimed bragging rights over its counterparts within the county.

“We always want to finish first, it don’t matter who we go against,” said Waters.

Though he was a bit disappointed with his times because they weren’t personal bests, he took first place in both the 100-meter dash and the long jump. Fellow Golden Tornadoes teammate Jakeem Moore finished second.

Moore also tied for first place in the 200-meter dash with St. Pauls’ Waltay Jackson. Jackson took first in the 400-meter dash.

On the girls’ side, Jamesha Howell equaled Waters and took first in the 100-meter race and long jump.

St. Pauls’ Treyll Mack finished second in the boys long jump, while Destiny Maynor took second in the event on the girls’ side.

Waters says participating in track events helps him get faster on the gridiron and is even interested in taking up the sport as a Blue Devil next season.

Meanwhile, coach Ed Squires says he thinks track is not only benefiting Waters, but is doing the same for his young group and is an example to aspire to.

The teams lock horns again in the Three Rivers Conference tournament at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in two weeks, which Waters is looking forward to.

“I feel like I always jump and run better at UNCP, so it’s gon’ be a good one,” said Waters.

In other action across the county:

East Bladen baseball 10, St. Pauls 0 — The Bulldogs broke up Pierce Melvin’s no-hitter bid in the bottom of the fifth in a game held at Red Springs because of wet field conditions at St. Pauls.

The Bulldogs two hits came from D.J. Hinson and Austin Locklear. Those two hits and a hit batter loaded the bases with no outs and the Bulldogs were unable to come away with a run to extend the game.

Melvin pitched four innings, allowed two hits and stuck out five.

South Robeson softball 13, St. Pauls 8 — Six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning fueled the South Robeson softball team to its third win of the season.

Tehya Bullard and Cambyl Scott each had two hits for South Robeson and Ahlea Jackson drove in three runs for the Lady Mustangs. Effie Oxendine had six strikeouts in seven innings to earn the win.

Kourtney Sanchious had two hits and three RBIs to lead St. Pauls.

Lumberton girls soccer lost 1-0 to Scotland at home on its senior night.

Waters https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_file-11.jpeg Waters Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Fairmont sprinter Jordan Waters, right, tries to pass St. Pauls’ Quamadre Cannady in the 100-meter dash at the Robeson/Bladen Classic at St. Pauls on Tuesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Waters_Track.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Fairmont sprinter Jordan Waters, right, tries to pass St. Pauls’ Quamadre Cannady in the 100-meter dash at the Robeson/Bladen Classic at St. Pauls on Tuesday.