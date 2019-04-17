Baseball teams eye runs at Slugfest to help end season strong

Lamb - Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Skyler Hunt was named to the Robeson County Slugfest team last year after the Golden Tornadoes claimed the tournament title. He is one of four seniors back from that squad this year for Fairmont. -

RED SPRINGS — On multiple occasions at the 2019 Robeson County Slugfest luncheon on Tuesday held at the Red Springs Community Center, the phrase “throw out the records” was used among the other pleasantries and cliches the eight baseball coaches said ahead of the tournament when talking about their teams.

“Last year was my first year coaching in it, and what I realized real quick is you can throw the records out,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “Everybody is going to come and compete.”

The 27th installment is expected to take form of the other 26 Robeson County Slugfest, with this year’s tournament being held at Purnell Swett, and each team seems to be bringing in a different mindset ahead of first-round play on Saturday.

The two teams that met in the championship a year ago, Fairmont and Purnell Swett, are seeded as the top two teams in the field, and both now enter with new dynamics. The defending champs are loaded with young talent that is still taking form, while Purnell Swett welcomed some youth of its own, but overall has molded itself into a tough team to beat, winning seven of the last eight games.

Red Springs’ veteran lineup is looking to make waves in the tournament for the first time in their careers, and South Robeson, St. Pauls and Lumberton are looking to buck recent trends with time running out in the season.

No. 2 Fairmont: Despite losing some of the keep pieces in last year’s Slugfest championship team, there is no shortage of confidence in the Golden Tornadoes. With three freshmen starting at pitcher, and other underclassmen starting across the diamond, Fairmont is looking to find its bearing right now.

“We still feel like we are the defending champions and are going to try our best to defend that,” Fairmont coach Sandy Thorndyke said. “We’ve still got a game on Wednesday night. So if we can have a good outing against Red Springs, we can have a positive outlook going into Lumberton (in the first round).”

After winning three games in a row in late March, the Golden Tornadoes have yet to win back-to-back games. Three of the top five bats in the lineup are either freshmen or sophomores, while seniors Skyler Hunt and Halon Oxendine have been steady contributors at the plate this season as the team’s leader in batting average and RBIs, respectively.

Colby Thorndyke, Cam Hodge and Stevie Smith are the starting rotation that Sandy Thorndyke has rolled with through the season as the pitching staff sports a team ERA of 3.46.

“Our young guys just have to step it up. I feel like they are trying a little too much right now because they feel like they’ve got to get it done,” Torndyke said. “We’ve won it two out of the last four years. By the time these freshmen grow up we might have a chance to win it in a couple more years.”

No. 7 Lumberton: Sandhills Athletic Conference play has been rough for the Pirates, now carrying an eight-game losing streak. The skid started with a 10-inning loss to Fairmont in March, and the teams get a rematch of that contest to open the Slugfest.

“I feel like we are playing better and hitting the ball a whole lot better than we did at the beginning of the year,” Lamb said. “Our boys are getting fired up and talking about the Slugfest, so I’m hoping that the boys can show up and compete.”

Parks Ledwell has become the strong point in the Pirates staff, leading the conference with 64 strikeouts, which is second in the county to Red Springs’ Darren Bowen with 84. He also is one of the top bats in the Lumberton order with a .292 batting average and three extra base hits.

“I know his win-loss record doesn’t really show it, but he’s given up two earned runs all year,” McLamb said of Ledwell said.

No. 1 Purnell Swett: After falling short last year of the Slugfest championship, the Rams want to finish the deal this year. Junior ace Jeremiah Locklear has played in the championship game in each of the last two tournaments, and has a plan for how he wants to end his career.

“I want to try to go this year 2-for-3 and senior year 3-for-4,” Locklear said.

Locklear is one of many arms Purnell Swett will have available to throw in the tournament. Much like last year, the Rams have their backs up against the wall in terms of making the playoffs, and hope to carry recent momentum into, and through the tournament.

“We’re taking it one game at a time, just like the last eight games,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “It’s set up this year where our conference play is done. We go to the Slugfest, which is a tournament, which prepares you for the conference tournament. And if we take care of business, we will qualify for the state tournament. What more can you ask for when it comes to preparation.”

Along with three pitchers sporting ERAs around 3 and below, the Rams also have six batters hitting better than .250, led by Jalyn McIntyre with a .354 batting average and a team-high 12 RBIs.

The Rams have went nearly a month without winning back-to-back games.

No. 3 Red Springs: With five seniors that have seen their time on the varsity ranks for the Red Devils, none have won on the first day of the tournament. Bowen wants to see that change this year.

“I won my sophomore year with St. Pauls so I know you have to take it one game at a time,” Bowen said. “I’m winning to go in at any time. You’ve got to win game one before you can even get to game two and game three. That’s the point you have to know.”

The Red Springs ace has a 0.90 ERA, as well as being one of the top bats for Red Springs with a .324 average. His average is third-best on the team behind Coty Locklear at .417 and Jaylen Mack at .391.

Red Springs has won six of its last nine games, with the three losses coming to Whiteville, East Bladen and West Bladen.

“I think we’re OK. We’ve got a tough draw to start with. North Brunswick is far from a 6-seed,” Howell said. “We’ve got to be ready to go at 10 o’clock Saturday morning.”

Entering the tournament among the top four teams in the league, with a week of games in the Three Rivers Conference, the Red Devils are looking to improve their playoff outlook with wins in the tournament.

No. 5 St. Pauls: Despite having a 6-8 record overall, the Bulldogs think they can contend with anyone, coach Matt Hunt says.

“I do believe that if we had baseball games with 20 outs that we would be undefeated or at least 7-3 right now,” Hunt said. “We’ve been in every ballgame that we’ve played and a few we were winning and then that 20th out came and we end up losing.”

St. Pauls’ average margin of defeat is a little more than three runs a game, but taking away the blowout loss to Whiteville the average margin in the other seven losses is by an average of more than one run an outing.

The Bulldogs bring a mixture of youth and experience to the tournament and a wealth of experience in close-game situations as well.

“It’s been rough for us here lately, but it looks like things are starting to turn around,” Hunt said. “I’m hoping that starts this week.”

No. 8 South Robeson: The Mustangs want to prove that you can throw their record out the window next week in the Slugfest. Despite not posting a win this season, the Mustangs have hung tight with the likes of St. Pauls and Fairmont in recent weeks.

“It’s been a tough year,” South Robeson coach Ryan Bullard said. “We need to come out and compete. The tournament is an exciting part of the year. If you come out, play good baseball and heat up, anyone can win it.”

No. 4 Hoke and No. 6 North Brunswick: Despite the 1-9 record in league play, coaches are wary of the low seed for North Brunswick, playing in one of the tougher leagues in the region. Walker Parks leads the Scorpions this season at the plate with a .370 batting average and eight RBIs. Two of the top three arms for North Brunswick are freshmen, but the leader of the staff is Reid Heath with a 3.32 ERA.

Hoke has lost its last eight games after starting the year 5-3. The ace for Hoke has been Logan Goins, who comes into the tournament with nine appearances and 1.15 ERA.

