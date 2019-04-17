Local Roundup: Lady Rams shutout Lumberton on senior night

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett keeper Monica Lowry lines up a goal kick against Lumberton on Wednesday. Lowry and the Lady Rams closed out the home season with a 3-0 win over the Lady Pirates. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett keeper Monica Lowry lines up a goal kick against Lumberton on Wednesday. Lowry and the Lady Rams closed out the home season with a 3-0 win over the Lady Pirates.

PEMBROKE — The seven Purnell Swett seniors that played their final home soccer matches on Wednesday will already leave the school as the winningest class in program history, and was determined to continue to add to that total with rival Lumberton in town.

”At the beginning of the game we were saying we were going to win this game, and we did,” senior goalkeeper Monica Lowry said. “We knew it took all of us playing together as a team, talking and communicating and staying there for each other.”

After a sluggish start that coach Alaric Strickland credited to the emotions following the senior night festivities, the Lady Rams emerged in the second half to pick up the 3-0 win over Lumberton. The win was the first shutout for Purnell Swett over the Lady Pirates and the fourth win in a row in the series.

“This is a great senior group,” Strickland said. “They have accomplished so much here. … They should be very proud of what they have accomplished and they are a great group of girls.”

Despite the slow start from the Lady Rams and the emotional vigor Lumberton showed early on in the physical match, Purnell Swett was able to find a way to come away with the win and improve to 11-4 overall and 8-4 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and stay in a tie with Jack Britt for third in the league standings.

The play of seniors early on helped keep the scoreboard stuck at 0-0 for the first 28 minutes, and then Purnell Swett senior Maddison Oxendine lifted the lid off the goal with a penalty kick strike that beat Lumberton keeper Naw Lay on the right side.

Lay previously had saved a penalty kick attempt from Abi Lowry in the 10th minute.

It wasn’t until the second half that Strickland saw his team hit its offensive stride.

“They wanted it more than us and I was waiting or us to wake up and we finally did after halftime,” Strickland said.

Three minutes into the second half, Oxendine found Mya Sampson open at the top of the box, and fired a shot to push the advantage to two goals.

Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons mentioned an offensive alignment change with Abi Lowry going to the wing and depth from the Rams that led to the two second-half scores. Lumberton moved to 5-10 overall and 3-10 in league play with the loss.

“I think it was a lot like the first game. We played with a lot of intensity in the first half and they sort of wore us down,” he said. “They’re a good team and truth be told they are the better soccer team this year.”

After the Rams went up by two goals, Monica Lowry stopped what seemed to be the closest chance the Lady Pirates would have to finding the back of the net when she came out to record a 1-on-1 save from a shot off the foot of Hilary Oliver near the midway point of the second half.

“I saw a ball coming toward me and I knew I had to clear it out,” Monica Lowry said. “I always feel pressure on 1-on-1s. It’s all about me having faith that I can do it and get the ball out.”

Monica Lowry said the defensive worked well in front of her to limit opportunities like that close call, but she proved to be ready when shots were fired her way.

“They looked for passes and communicated with each other to line our people up,” Locklear said.

The third goal came in the closing minutes of the contest when Abi Lowry found Anna Oxendine for a goal and push the score to its final.

The Lady Rams will travel to Pinecrest next Monday, while Lumberton goes to Seventy-First.

In other action from around the county:

Purnell Swett baseball 10, Lumberton 4 — Despite a late charge by Lumberton, the Rams held off with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to finish off the win.

Lumberton plated three runs in the top of the sixth to cut the lead to 5-4 before the Purnell Swett barrage.

Zack Carter led all batters with four RBIs and a pair of hits and Noah Locklear had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Starter Eugene Wilkins struck out five and had five hits in his 5 2/3 innings.

Lumberton’s Parks Ledwell had two hits and an RBI and Dylan Bruce drove in a pair of runs.

Red Springs baseball 4, Fairmont 2 — Darren Bowen pitched a complete game and led the Red Devils to the win and avenge an earlier loss to Fairmont. Bowen struck out 11 batters and allowed one hit.

Colton Locklear had a three-run homer in the sixth to score the go-ahead runs. Jaylen Mack had two hits for the Red Devils.

Mason Locklear had the lone hit for Fairmont.

South Columbus topped South Robeson 10-0.

