Lady Pirates get revenge

PEMBROKE — Just two nights after the Purnell Swett softball team went on the road to beat rival Lumberton, Rachel O’Neil and the Lady Pirates had payback on their minds ahead of Wednesday’s matchup.

Following a lengthy delay due to a field light malfunction, O’Neil stepped into the box in the top of the fifth inning and belted her only hit of the game. The RBI single to short broke a tied score and paced a 6-3 win, spoiling the Lady Rams’ senior night in the process.

O’Neil says she made good use of her time during the odd delay and that made all the difference.

“During the delay, I grabbed my bat, got a bucket of balls and hit with my dad. I just had to spread my stance, swing harder and be aggressive,” O’Neil said after using the last-minute instruction from father and UNCP baseball coach Paul O’Neil.

“They ruined ours (senior night) so it felt good to ruin theirs.”

The Lady Pirates’ senior infielder says it was gratifying to come through for her team in a big moment to break her recent struggles at the plate.

Coach Mackie Register says his veteran leaders were key all game, especially during the delay when the team needed a boost.

“Our girls were focused tonight. We had as much energy as we’ve had in a long time in our dugout,” he said.

Register had been waiting for his group to have a “bust-out” inning and was pleased to see them come out focused in the fifth.

August Smith led the team at the plate, going 2-for-4. Her RBI single following O’Neil’s hit, brought her home to extend the lead, 4-2.

Lady Rams coach William Deese says his group ineffectiveness on offense after the delay was the difference.

“[The delay] kind of changed us a little bit,” he said. “We were in stride with them and everything was clicking. I guess they were on the right end of the difference and we were on the wrong end of it.”

JaiLeana Deese started for the Lady Rams and took the loss in her final regular season home game, giving up eight hits and striking out six in five innings. William Deese says the Lady Pirates were able to frustrate her as the game progressed.

“She got a little frustrated and wasn’t hitting her spots. As pitchers, anytime you don’t hit your spots sometimes it doesn’t work out for you,” he said.

Morgan Britt picked up her 11th win for the Lady Pirates, pitching a complete game, giving up five hits and striking out four.

Register praised his ace for being composed down the stretch and she worked out of a few tough spots throughout the night, including the final inning when she got a pop up with runners on base to wrap up the win.

The Lady Pirates move to 12-5 overall and 10-4 in the SAC to solidify third place. The Lady Rams win streak ends at six and they drop to 10-6 overall and 8-6 conference.

Summer Bullard led the Lady Rams at the plate with two hits and an RBI and Mari Jo Wilkes had a hit and an RBI.

Kasey West and Katelyn Culbreth each had a triple in the win.

Both teams are off until Saturday’s Robeson County Slugfest. Purnell Swett hosts Red Springs in the first round, while Lumberton plays South Robeson.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

