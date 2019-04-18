Lumberton’s Jones signs to play soccer at Methodist

Jones Jones Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Sallee Jones signs with Methodist on Thursday. The senior has been a four-year player on varsity and has emerged as a leader for the Lady Pirates on the pitch. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Sallee Jones signs with Methodist on Thursday. The senior has been a four-year player on varsity and has emerged as a leader for the Lady Pirates on the pitch.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton girls soccer coach Kenny Simmons said that senior Sallee Jones has been like a coach on the field during her time as a four-year varsity player, and that’s what makes her stand out on the pitch.

On Thursday, Jones continued to stand out among her peers as she signed to play soccer next year at Methodist University.

“I feel like I’m a different person and I can bring some spunk and some excitement,” Jones said. “I feel like I am a leader. I’m not a hollerer or a fusser, I’m just an encourager.

“I’m just happy to get to play four more years.”

She is the first girls soccer player to go to Methodist, but Simmons said its a perfect fit with the program and his leader on the field. Jones said she felt a connection on and off the field with the program.

“I love the coach, I’ve went and visited all of the school, but it is exciting to finally see stuff actually happening and being able to sign and go to the collegiate level,” Jones said. “I love the fact that it’s school first and I want to be a physical therapist and they’ve got that program there.

Jones was the MVP of the team last season and on top of serving a key role in the midfield and defense, she has added five goals in her career.

“She’s a leader and a hard worker. She’s just a joy to coach,” Simmons said. “She’s a smart player and she’s technically good.”

Outside of being named MVP of the team last season, Jones said that being a leader for the younger players on the roster has also been a highlight of her career.

Soccer has been a love for Jones since a young age, playing soccer first when she was four and compounding on her game the last 13 years. She credits work with the Fayetteville Soccer Club with helping move her game to the next level.

“As soon as I could walk and run, I was playing the game,” Jones said. “Playing with the club is really when my knowledge for the game blossomed.”

The Monarchs are coming off an 8-7-1 campaign in 2018.

Jones https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_file-47.jpeg Jones Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Sallee Jones signs with Methodist on Thursday. The senior has been a four-year player on varsity and has emerged as a leader for the Lady Pirates on the pitch. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_file1-14.jpeg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Sallee Jones signs with Methodist on Thursday. The senior has been a four-year player on varsity and has emerged as a leader for the Lady Pirates on the pitch.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.