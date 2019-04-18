Breaking down the Slugfest arms race

Thorndyke Thorndyke Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs senior Darren Bowen leads the county in strikeouts and pitching victories heading into the Robeson County Slugfest that starts Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs senior Darren Bowen leads the county in strikeouts and pitching victories heading into the Robeson County Slugfest that starts Saturday.

PEMBROKE — Now three seasons into the new pitch-count rules, there are mixed opinions from high school baseball coaches on the limitations that are put on their pitching staffs.

For many teams that had two conference games this week before starting play in the Robeson County Slugfest on Saturday, its an extra burden to factor into play with the possibility of playing five games in a matter of eight days.

“It’s all about trying to work it out where you’ve got some pitching left for the Slugfest. It forces you to keep numbers in the back of your head and a pitch counter,” Red Springs coach Chris Howell said. “It puts a strain on everybody.”

Howell’s senior-heavy team enters the tournament as the No. 3-seed and this crop of Red Devils look to advance to the winner’s bracket on Monday for the first time in their careers. Red Springs’ only Slugfest title came in 1999.

With the fine line he has to walk, Howell does carry a bevy of arms to the tournament, starting with UNCP signee Darren Bowen. The senior right-hander has struck out nearly half the batters he’s faced this year, totaling 95 punchouts that leads the state, according to MaxPreps.

“I think if they throw strikes and our defense let’s them work, our offense will keep us in the game,” Bowen said.

Along with Bowen, the Red Devils have started Kevin Bryant and Jaylen Mack in seven games, and both pitchers are sporting an ERA of 3.04 or better. Both have struck out 19 batters apiece in more than 21 innings pitched. Red Springs opens the tournament at 10 a.m. against North Brunswick.

The top seed in the tournament, Purnell Swett, doesn’t seem to carry much doubt, however, about pitch counts or the possibility of not having enough arms to get through the tournament.

“With the way everything is set up and we got the week off afterwards, everybody is available,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “I don’t know who you’re going to get, but we’ve got them all. The stable’s going to be full.”

The Rams’ three starters, junior Jeremiah Locklear and seniors Eugene Wilkins and Cameron Briggs, are the top three pitchers when it comes to strikeouts and innings pitched and are three of the top five pitchers on the team as far as ERA.

To go along with strength at the front end of the staff, the Rams also have senior Zack Carter, who hasn’t allowed a run in 10 innings pitched this season and has fanned 11 batters in relief. Purnell Swett has had nine pitchers take the mound this season, and Lamb says that’s just the beginning.

“We’ve got arms we haven’t used this year,” Lamb said. “It’s a good problem to have.”

Purnell Swett starts the tournament at 7 p.m. on Saturday against South Robeson.

Fairmont has sent four pitchers to the mound this season, and three of those are freshmen. Colby Thorndyke, Cameron Hodge and Stevie Smith have been thrown into the fire of handling pitching duties, while senior Halon Oxendine has pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Golden Tornadoes.

“Last year, we were very fortunate with pitching, and this year we don’t have a No. 1 going into the tournament,” Fairmont coach Sandy Thorndyke said. “We call it Freddie Wholestaff and we roll with those three freshmen.”

Among the three freshmen, Colby Thorndyke and Smith have split most of the starts. Smith has a team-leading 35 strikeouts and Thorndyke sports the team’s best ERA at 2.66.

Lumberton has relied on ace Parks Ledwell this season in the opening game of Sandhills Athletic Conference seasons, and that will be expected of him in the Slugfest. The senior going to High Point has a 0.43 ERA, which is best in the county.

“I think pitching wise we will be OK. It all depends on if everybody can go in and do what they’re supposed to,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “If we come in and throw strikes and don’t get the pitch count up, I think we’ve got enough pitching to last us.”

The Pirates are looking for the rest of the staff to carry their end of the load in the tournament. Sophomore Jordan Scott has one of the better ERAs on the staff, 1.27, in 22 innings pitched this season and has struck out 20 batters. Along with Ledwell, Bryce Stueck has carried heavy innings pitched load with a team-high 36 1/3 innings and is second on the team in strikeouts.

Lumberton and Fairmont face off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

St. Pauls has relied heavily on the arms of D.J. Hinson and Marcus Johnson this season to start games, and has shown that when it goes to the bullpen, leads have been lost. Coach Matt Hunt wants to see more intensity from his pitching staff to close out the year. St. Pauls gets Hoke to open the Slugfest at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

South Robeson has surrendered a Three Rivers Conference-leading 180 runs in 15 games this season, and has several arms at its disposal for the tournament.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

