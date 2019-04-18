Slugfest softball celebrates a decade

Chavis Chavis Hunt Hunt Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Lumberton’s Morgan Britt attempts to field a ground ball while Purnell Swett’s Summer Bullard waits to round third in the regular season finale. The teams represent the last two Robeson County Softball Slugfest champions. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Lumberton’s Morgan Britt attempts to field a ground ball while Purnell Swett’s Summer Bullard waits to round third in the regular season finale. The teams represent the last two Robeson County Softball Slugfest champions.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Softball Slugfest celebrates its 10th birthday Saturday on the home field of the reigning champions, Purnell Swett.

Former Rams athletic director Jerome Hunt, who now holds the same title for the Public Schools of Robeson County, has been a staunch enthusiast of adding softball to the tournament that’s been increasingly popular since its inception in 1992.

“It’s been great for the county, great for the schools…and it was something that was needed,” said Hunt.

He says that while baseball players were battling in the Slugfest year after year, softball athletes were “sitting at home.” If they did want to play in a tournament, they had to travel, which Hunt acknowledged ”wasn’t fair to them at the time.”

“That’s just like when the Shootout first started, it was a boys tournament and then, we eventually got the girls going. It just makes for bigger and better crowds, better games and a bigger and better tournament altogether,” said Hunt.

“To have both tournaments going on at the same time, the Slugfest just kind of exploded.”

The county athletic director at the time, Ronnie Chavis, was responsible for the Slugfest concept and says after the opening years, he and the original organizers couldn’t help but lend ear to the chatter of incorporating the girls game.

“At that time, I was worried about whether we could cover cost,” Chavis said to those in attendance for the Slugfest Luncheon on Tuesday. “Boy, did we make a smart decision by bringing the girls aboard.”

Hunt was privy to the ‘financial gamble’ and has seen how it’s paid off throughout the last decade. He credits the close proximity of the two tournaments running simultaneously, which allows for parents, students, faculty and fans the opportunity to take in all the action at once.

One of the biggest reasons Chavis believes he was able to incorporate softball in the tourney is the coaches’ willingness to adopt the transition from slowpitch to fastpitch. A change that has now become an accepted norm.

“If you were to ask these girls now, ‘Do you want to leave fastpitch and go back to slow pitch?,’ they’d start throwing baseballs and footballs at [coaches],” he said.

Chavis says that when he reflects on the amount of Robeson County athletes that have pursued college endeavors, he feels the Slugfest helped with that.

As a former college baseball player that grew up in the county, Hunt mentioned how impressed he is with the growth of the girls game that now has coaches and fans converting.

“Fastpitch softball over the years has just blossomed and grown. It’s really fun to watch,” he said.

“You got a lot of old baseball folks who have now moved over to softball because it’s a faster-paced game.”

Over the past few years, there have been a handful of athletes to participate in the softball tourney that have played at the next level. This year, there are already players signed with various colleges and universities, including Division I schools UNC Wilmington and Radford.

Purnell Swett and Lumberton are the only two teams in the county to hoist a Slugfest championship trophy, with the Lady Rams holding the overall advantage having won a record four titles.

The clubs have taken turns winning the championship game the last two years and are believed to be on a collision course to settle the score in Tuesday’s title bout.

”Over the years, we have had some unbelievable games. We’re hoping this year’s tournament will live up to the one’s in the past,” said Hunt.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

