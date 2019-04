LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County announced the Robeson County Slugfest is being pushed back to start on Monday, due to heavy rains expected on Friday.

County Athletic Director Jerome Hunt announced early Friday that play would be moved to three consecutive days from Monday to Wednesday, with the game times still being the same for each round of play.

The Slugfest is being hosted at Purnell Swett High School, with Monday’s first round action starting at 10 a.m.

