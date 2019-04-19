Bym picks the Robeson County Slugfest baseball bracket

PEMBROKE — While the Robeson County Slugfest date fluctuates from year-to-year, this season the tournament rolls around for the perfect time.

Instead of the tournament occurring midway through the year as a benchmark for the teams, and sometimes giving a sense of false hope for some teams that peak early in the season, this year’s event will truly decide who is the best baseball and softball teams in the county this season. And for the teams out of the Sandhills Athletic Conference, it serves as a warmup for conference play with three games in three days.

With teams playing their best right now, matchups that are rematches from earlier in the season could go opposite ways and teams that were struggling early on in the campaign could have a chance at taking home the title on Wednesday, meaning that predicting the bracket is a bit of a challenge.

To open the tournament, Red Springs and North Brunswick meet and this game is always hard to pick depending on how teams respond to the early start. The Red Devils have said they are bound and determined to finally make it to the semifinals for the first time in their careers, and this is their time.

Lumberton and Fairmont went 10 innings earlier in the season in the lone meeting between the clubs, and this No. 2 versus No. 7 matchup is intriguing and is primed for an upset. Lumberton’s bats have come around in recent weeks as well as their pitching since that previous matchup.

Hoke and St. Pauls both have had their ups and downs this season, and could use this tournament for some much-needed wins. Hoke has the advantage if they can get into the St. Pauls bullpen, which could happen with six Bucks sporting a .300 batting average or better.

Purnell Swett enters as the favorite, and as long as it keeps the same “one game at a time” mantra it has ridden coming into the tournament to produce eight wins in the last nine outings the opener against winless South Robeson should be no problem.

With Fairmont and North Brunswick meeting in the consolation early on Tuesday, expect the extra sleep to help Fairmont against the Scorpions as the young roster rebounds from the opening loss. St. Pauls and South Robeson met last Saturday for two closely contested games in Rowland. Expect the third game to be the same, with St. Pauls claiming the third win over the in-country foe this season to stay alive.

This season Lumberton has shown that playing the second game in a week, like we see with them in Sandhills Athletic Conference games that the second meeting is usually not as tightly contested as the first. With Red Springs sporting a little more depth, and both squad equally experienced at the plate, it could come down to who is more disciplined on defense. If that’s the case, advantage Red Springs to make it to the championship for the first time since 1999, which would be before any of the players on the team were born.

Purnell Swett and Hoke played in two good games two weeks ago in league play, and expect another good matching in the final game of the second day. The Rams pitching will play the difference in this game and should have early run support from an offense that is coming in averaging seven runs a game in the recent winning slide.

The fifth-place game could be the rubber match for St. Pauls and Fairmont after the teams played two games in two days earlier this month. Both were one-run games, and miscues played a role in giving each team a win. I’m giving Fairmont the upper hand in this game based on its depth of pitching to play a third game this coming week.

Lumberton and Hoke opened conference play against each other and a meeting in the third-place game would have teams seeing completely different versions of the opponents they faced earlier. The Bucks should take this game after falling in close games against teams like Purnell Swett, Pinecrest and Richmond late in the season.

In the championship, it’s unsure what the pitching matchup could look like, but every local baseball fan would love to see a pitching matchup of Jeremiah Locklear versus Darren Bowen, two former teammates on St. Pauls’ 2017 Slugfest title team. Whether we could get that matchup is yet to be seen, but the Rams do have the pitching depth to save their ace for the championship, while Red Springs has more of a need for Bowen to stand a chance to make the championship. Expect Purnell Swett to keep winning and improve their record Wednesday to 11 wins in the last 12 games, carry momentum into the conference tournament and keep their playoff chances alive and win its second title in four years.

