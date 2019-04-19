Role players to watch at the Robeson County Slugfest

Donnell Coley | The Robesonian St. Pauls first baseman Kourtney Sanchious is the team’s top hitter and is expected to help the Lady Bulldogs at the plate during the Slugfest starting on Monday. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian St. Pauls first baseman Kourtney Sanchious is the team’s top hitter and is expected to help the Lady Bulldogs at the plate during the Slugfest starting on Monday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont senior Halon Oxendine is one of a few returners this season from last season’s Slugfest championship team and will be a vital piece if Fairmont wants to repeat. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont senior Halon Oxendine is one of a few returners this season from last season’s Slugfest championship team and will be a vital piece if Fairmont wants to repeat.

PEMBROKE — To win a Robeson County Slugfest title, it takes a team effort. A team can win one or maybe two games in the tournament on the sheer talent of its leaders, but to sustain a run it takes role players to carry their weight and then some.

The Robesonian sports staff has selected 20 role players from Robeson County teams that have provided a lift to their team, and will need to do more of the same starting Monday.

BASEBALL

Jonathon Jacobs, OF/P, Purnell Swett — As a part of the Rams’ stellar sophomore class, Jacobs is hitting .316 this season, with 11 RBIs and is third on the team in total hits with 18. Jacobs is also a versatile piece that can play behind the plate, as well as in the outfield as well as pitch on occasion.

JayCarton Oxendine, INF, Purnell Swett — Purnell Swett is loaded with good batters, but Oxendine’s .400 batting average is tops for the Rams. The senior also has driven in 11 runs and has an on-base percentage of .462.

Michael Richardson, INF, Fairmont — As one of the few returners on the team last year that claimed the Slugfest title, Richardson’s bat has been as valuable as his experience. Richardson has a team-high 10 RBIs to go along with his .235 batting average.

Halon Oxendine, OF, Fairmont — Oxendine is one of four seniors that are stepping to the plate to lead the Golden Tornadoes this season. His nine RBIs is good enough for second-best on the team and he also has stepped up to be an arm Fairmont can call on in relief.

Jayshawn Carthen, INF, Red Springs — Carthen carries a .286 batting average with seven RBIs into the Slugfest, and has been a piece that the Red Devils can work into both the infield and the outfield. He has also seen five innings on the mound this season.

Colton Locklear, INF, Red Springs — With a team-high 10 RBIs, Locklear has been a big piece in the middle of the Red Devils’ order this season, along with being one of five seniors that are seeing major playing time this season.

Erikison Emanuel, UTL, St. Pauls — Batting at DH in recent weeks, the play of Emanuel in the middle of the order has been vital in helping the Bulldogs win close games as of late.

Dylan Bruce, INF, Lumberton — The Pirates have benefited from the reliability from Bruce in the infield and at the plate. The senior has a .245 average with five RBIs and a pair of doubles this season, and also is a .925 fielder at second base.

Camden Locklear, OF, Lumberton — As one of the top batters for the Pirates this season, Locklear will be needed to help out the pitching staff that has posted a solid 2.47 ERA as a team, but suffered when the defense couldn’t get outs behind them. Locklear is batting .269 with seven RBIs this season.

Cody Scott, South Robeson — Scott has guided the Mustangs in his final season as the team enters the tournament looking to win its first game of the season.

SOFTBALL

Kasey West, C, Lumberton — The Lady Pirates’ starting signal-caller behind the plate, West is a four-year varsity player that has one of the most important defensive duties in the entire tournament: catching for MVP candidate Morgan Britt. At the plate, she’s just as effective, tying for first on the team in doubles and ranked second in RBIs.

Katelyn Culbreth, 1B, Lumberton — A reliable starter that has just one error on defense and is more than respectable at the plate. Culbreth has a useful mix of power and speed as she leads a loaded offense with three home runs and is tied first with two triples.

Rachel O’Neil, OF, Lumberton — One of the most clutch players in the Slugfest, the three-year varsity outfielder brings a knowledge of the game and steady bat. She’s tied for first on the team in triples and is third in RBIs.

Chandra Locklear, OF/P, Purnell Swett — Arguably the leading talent for a loaded Lady Rams freshman class, Locklear is already one of the best all-around players on the team. She’s the group’s leader in runs scored, is tied for first with three home runs and has the second-most hits. Locklear also provides a viable relief arm to starter JaiLeana Deese, posting three wins from the circle.

Angelica Locklear, 1B, Purnell Swett — Another standout freshman for the Lady Rams offense, Locklear has blossomed into one of the most feared bats in the tournament. She’s tied for first on the team in RBIs (15) and has posted two or more RBIs in five games.

Summer Bullard, INF/P, Purnell Swett — Rounding out the offensive studs of the Lady Rams’ freshman class, Bullard is tied with Angelica Locklear in RBIs and has two home runs. On defense, she’s reliable on the infield and can give a few innings from the circle if called upon.

Kourtney Sanchious, INF, St. Pauls — Sanchious is one of the best hitters in this year’s field sporting a team-best .413 average. She has seven multi-hit games this season.

Mackenzie Johnson, INF, Fairmont — Bringing senior leadership as a captain for a young Lady Tornadoes team, Johnson does a little bit of everything. She’s the group’s leading run-producer and base stealer, while ranking third in batting average. Johnson had a season-high three hits in a win over St. Pauls earlier this season.

Tehya Bullard, OF, South Robeson — The speedy junior outfielder provides an experienced voice for a group littered with first-year varsity players.

Kailee Sampson, 2B, Red Springs — The Lady Red Devils second baseman is one of the standouts for a team looking to get through a rebuilding year.

Donnell Coley | The Robesonian St. Pauls first baseman Kourtney Sanchious is the team’s top hitter and is expected to help the Lady Bulldogs at the plate during the Slugfest starting on Monday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_SP_Sanchious1B.jpg Donnell Coley | The Robesonian St. Pauls first baseman Kourtney Sanchious is the team’s top hitter and is expected to help the Lady Bulldogs at the plate during the Slugfest starting on Monday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont senior Halon Oxendine is one of a few returners this season from last season’s Slugfest championship team and will be a vital piece if Fairmont wants to repeat. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_DSC_0332.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont senior Halon Oxendine is one of a few returners this season from last season’s Slugfest championship team and will be a vital piece if Fairmont wants to repeat.

Roll call of role players for county teams in the Slugfest

By Jonathan Bym and Donnell Coley Sports staff

Weather note Due to rain on Friday, the start of the 2019 Robeson County Slugfest is postponed to Monday and will end on Wednesday. All the times will be the same for the rest of the tournament.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym. Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.