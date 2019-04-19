Coley picks the Robeson County Slugfest softball bracket

Coley Coley

PEMBROKE —The field for the 10th annual Robeson County Softball Slugfest was set in stone a couple of weeks ago. Since then, some teams have ascended, while others have descended. Regardless, fans should be in for another action-packed tournament with twists and turns that eventually lead to the crowning of a champion.

With the weather delaying the drama until Monday, teams will now have an extra two days to prepare both mentally and physically. The winners, however, will have to endure three straight days of pressure-packed competition.

Here’s how I see things shaking out from the opening pitch to the last out on Wednesday.

Round 1

No. 1 Lumberton vs. No. 8 South Robeson

Winner: Lumberton

Analysis: Contrasting teams collide in what is assumed to be the most lopsided matchup in the field. The Lady Pirates senior-led core will easily overpower the young Lady Mustangs and advance to yet another semifinal game.

No. 4 St. Pauls vs. No. 5 North Brunswick

Winner: North Brunswick

Analysis: In what should be the most competitive first-round matchup, the Lady Bulldogs will have their hands full with an offensively gifted group. Six Lady Scorpion batters average north of .340 at the plate, which will be too much for a St. Pauls group that struggles to pitch at times.

No. 2 Hoke vs. No. 7 Fairmont

Winner: Hoke

Analysis: It’s been a long time since the Lady Bucks have played a non-league opponent, too long if you ask coach Heather Glass. Though coming in with a fairly youthful group, Glass’ crew has withstood a tough Sandhills Athletic Conference schedule that should have prepared them to take down an even more inexperienced Lady Golden Tornadoes group.

No. 3 Purnell Swett vs. No. 6 Red Springs

Winner: Purnell Swett

Analysis: The host team shouldn’t have any problems defeating a rebuilding Lady Red Devils group that has just two seniors on the roster.

Semifinals

No. 1 Lumberton vs. No. 5 North Brunswick

Winner: Lumberton

Analysis: Last year’s runner-ups should receive a good scare, paired with a team not many in Robeson County know much about. But with the most experienced group in the field, fueled by a potential rematch against the defending champs, the Lady Pirates will advance to Wednesday’s title game.

No. 2 Hoke vs. No. 3 Purnell Swett

Winner: Purnell Swett

Analysis: With just one road win on the year and having already lost to the Lady Rams in Pembroke earlier in the month, the Lady Bucks will be in an uncomfortable position come Tuesday night. It should be closer than the 11-0 romp the last time the two linked, but the result will be the same as the Lady Rams advance to their second straight championship game.

Finals

No. 1 Lumberton vs. No. 3 Purnell Swett

Winner: Lumberton

Analysis: The brawl for it all, the rubber match, or whatever clever titles you come up with to describe Wednesday’s colossal title rematch between rivals, there’s no escaping the game’s magnitude.

The two teams split the season series and emotions will be at an all-time high for players, coaches and fans alike. Expect nothing less than a tight battle to the final out.

In the end, 2017 Slugfest MVP Morgan Britt and her fellow senior classmates, fueled by a close loss in last year’s title game, will lead the Lady Pirates to their second championship in three years.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins

