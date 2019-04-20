From the Fringe

Fairmont’s week in review

Johnny Hunt and Mark Smith won this week’s Fairmont senior shootout with a one-stroke victory over Tim Moore and Cliff Nance.

Willie Oxendine and Richard Moore won the second flight, with Bob Slahetka and Jerry Long taking second place. Tommy Dyson, Long, Richard Moore, and Knocky Thorndyke were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout will be played on Thursday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The J.J. Johnson Scholarship Tournament will be played May 3, with an 8:30 a.m. start. Cost is $50 per player and $200 per team. Entry fee includes all golf fees and a catered lunch. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information or to sign up.

Top scores posted this week include: Mitch Grier 71; Tommy Davis 73; Andy Andrews 73; David Sessions 72; Richy Hamilton 74; J.T. Powers 74; Johnathon Wilcox 76; Brian Davis 76.

McGirt to host clinic

Fairmont native and PGA tour winner William McGirt will conduct a clinic and play nine holes at Fairmont Golf Club on April 30.

Individuals may purchase tickets for a drawing to play nine holes with McGirt after the clinic. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in the pro shop. Three winners will be drawn.

Proceeds will go Fairmont High School baseball and golf teams. The public is welcome to come and lunch will be provided.

Chamber tourney set for next Saturday

The Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce golf classic is scheduled for next Saturday at Pinecrest Country Club.

SEHealth foundation announces tourney

The Southeastern Health Foundation’s 29th-annual golf tournament will be played on May 2 at Pinecrest Country Club. All proceeds from the tournament will fund medical, nursing and allied health scholarships for students who plan to work locally after their training is complete.

Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with a Shotgun start set for 1 p.m. for the captain’s choice. Lumberton Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac will sponsor a hole-in-one vehicle prize for hole No. 10 during the tournament. Special prize competitions will be held and cash prizes will be awarded to top tournament teams.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or registration for teams and individuals, go to https://one.bidpal.net/sehealthgolftournament or contact Foundation staff at 910-671-5583 or [email protected] . The deadline to register is April 26.

Tourney raises $8,400

The 2019 Arrested Potential, Inc. At-Risk Children Golf Tournament, at Pinecrest Country Club, raised $8,400 to be used for Arrested Potential, Inc.’s after-school tutoring, computer lab and STEM programs.

“I am indeed gratified at the commitment of golfers whose participation help surpass this year’s fundraising expectations,” CEO Gene Jones said.

Harriette Hardin, the golf chairperson, added, “It is such an honor to be able to bring together golfers and supporters of the organization to help provide a safe and engaging learning environment where children can learn how use computer technology to reach their full potential.”

First flight winners of the tournament were Donald Tanner, Dr. Michael Holland, Mark Comer and Justin Scurlock. Second place was Nathan Pierce, Roger Pierce, Ricky Lowery and Ben Chavis. And in third place was James Powers, Mike Eason, Tom Jones and B.J. Johnson.

Second flight winners were Carl Wilson, Fred Ratcliff, Leviska Gerald and James Bradley; second place: J. C. Sprowles, James Salter, Lloyd Montgomery, and Terry Lowery; and, third place: Daryl McIver, Pandora Carter, Charlie Carter, and Ronald Jackson.

Staff report

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

