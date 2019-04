2019 Slugfest Schedule

2019 Robeson County Slugfest Tournament

at Purnell Swett High School

BASEBALL

1st round (Monday)

No. 6 North Brunswick vs No. 3 Red Springs, 10 a.m.

No. 7 Lumberton vs No. 2 Fairmont, 1 p.m.

No. 5 St. Pauls vs No. 4 Hoke, 4 p.m.

No. 8 South Robeson vs No. 1 Purnell Swett, 7 p.m.

Consolation and semifinals (Tuesday)

North Brunswick/Red Springs loser vs Lumberton/Fairmont loser, 10 a.m.

St. Pauls/Hoke loser vs South Robeson/Purnell Swett loser, 1 p.m.

North Brunswick/Red Springs winner vs Lumberton/Fairmont winner, 4 p.m.

St. Pauls/Hoke winner vs South Robeson/Purnell Swett winner, 7 p.m.

Placing games (Wednesday)

Fifth-place game, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.

—

SOFTBALL

1st round (Monday)

No. 5 St. Pauls vs No. 4 North Brunswick, 10 a.m.

No. 8 South Robeson vs No. 1 Lumberton, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Fairmont vs No. 2 Hoke, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Red Springs vs No. 3 Purnell Swett, 7 p.m.

Consolation and semifinals (Tuesday)

St. Pauls/North Brunswick loser vs South Robeson/Lumberton loser, 10 a.m.

Fairmont/Hoke loser vs Red Springs/Purnell Swett loser, 1 p.m.

St. Pauls/North Brunswick winner vs South Robeson/Lumberton winner, 4 p.m.

Fairmont/Hoke winner vs Red Springs/Purnell Swett winner, 7 p.m.

Placing games (Wednesday)

Fifth-place game, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.