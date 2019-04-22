Updated Slugfest schedule after the first day

April 22, 2019

2019 Robeson County Slugfest Tournament

at Purnell Swett High School

BASEBALL

1st round (Monday)

No. 6 North Brunswick 14, No. 3 Red Springs 5

No. 7 Lumberton 5, No. 2 Fairmont 3

No. 5 St. Pauls 4, No. 4 Hoke 3

No. 1 Purnell Swett 10, No. 8 South Robeson 0

Consolation and semifinals (Tuesday)

Red Springs vs Fairmont, 10 a.m.

Hoke vs South Robeson, 1 p.m.

North Brunswick vs Lumberton, 4 p.m.

St. Pauls vs Purnell Swett, 7 p.m.

Placing games (Wednesday)

Fifth-place game, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

1st round (Monday)

No. 4 North Brunswick 14, No. 5 St. Pauls 1

No. 1 Lumberton 22, No. 8 South Robeson 0

No. 2 Hoke 18, No. 7 Fairmont 0

No. 3 Purnell Swett 24, No. 6 Red Springs 0

Consolation and semifinals (Tuesday)

St. Pauls vs South Robeson, 10 a.m.

Fairmont vs Red Springs, 1 p.m.

North Brunswick winner vs Lumberton winner, 4 p.m.

Hoke vs Purnell Swett, 7 p.m.

Placing games (Wednesday)

Fifth-place game, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.

