Updated Slugfest schedule after the first day

2019 Robeson County Slugfest Tournament
at Purnell Swett High School
BASEBALL
1st round (Monday)
No. 6 North Brunswick 14, No. 3 Red Springs 5
No. 7 Lumberton 5, No. 2 Fairmont 3
No. 5 St. Pauls 4, No. 4 Hoke 3
No. 1 Purnell Swett 10, No. 8 South Robeson 0
Consolation and semifinals (Tuesday)
Red Springs vs Fairmont, 10 a.m.
Hoke vs South Robeson, 1 p.m.
North Brunswick vs Lumberton, 4 p.m.
St. Pauls vs Purnell Swett, 7 p.m.
Placing games (Wednesday)
Fifth-place game, 1 p.m.
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship game, 7 p.m.
—
SOFTBALL
1st round (Monday)
No. 4 North Brunswick 14, No. 5 St. Pauls 1
No. 1 Lumberton 22, No. 8 South Robeson 0
No. 2 Hoke 18, No. 7 Fairmont 0
No. 3 Purnell Swett 24, No. 6 Red Springs 0
Consolation and semifinals (Tuesday)
St. Pauls vs South Robeson, 10 a.m.
Fairmont vs Red Springs, 1 p.m.
North Brunswick winner vs Lumberton winner, 4 p.m.
Hoke vs Purnell Swett, 7 p.m.
Placing games (Wednesday)
Fifth-place game, 1 p.m.
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship game, 7 p.m.