Lumberton baseball tops Fairmont late to open Slugfest

PEMBROKE — Lumberton Senior Dylan Bruce stepped into the batter’s box with one out and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning with his team stuck in a tie game with Fairmont in the first round of the Robeson County Slugfest on Monday.

One inning earlier, the Pirates were in the same situation, and Bruce was standing on third as the Golden Tornadoes turned a double play to escape the threat and keep the score knotted, but Bruce said he had one thing on his mind when he had his chance to impact the game.

“I was going to get them in. That’s what I was thinking,” Bruce said after his two-RBI single up the middle drove in the winning runs for Lumberton on Monday. “It took us cutting down on the errors, which we did. We just needed to hit and capitalize on the error they made, and that’s what we did to score five runs.”

The win not only moved the seventh-seeded Pirates to the semifinals for the first time in two years, where they will take on North Brunswick at 4 p.m., but also was revenge for a 3-2 win in 10 innings that Fairmont claimed at home earlier in the season over Lumberton, and snapped a nine-game losing streak for Lumberton. The second-seeded Golden Tornadoes will take on Red Springs to avoid elimination on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Pirates were able to avoid missed opportunities, while also escaping trouble of their own behind the play of right-handed ace Parks Ledwell to come away with the win.

”We were a little heart broke from the last time we played them and lost in the 10th inning. We knew that if we could stay in the ballgame we could come out and get a win,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “It feels good to win, period. We’ve had a lot of tough losses and that’s what I told them in the dugout, ‘Let’s find a way to win one.’ Because it seems like we find a way to lose a couple close games.”

Ledwell struck out nine and allowed three hits in his six innings of work, but it wasn’t until the last three innings until the High Point University signee found his rhythm on the mound.

“The fourth inning is when it turned around,” Ledwell said. “In the fourth inning, I came out there and struck out the side. In the sixth inning, I came out a little shaky but got through it and Hayden (Hunt) was able to come in and close the door.”

From the fourth to the sixth inning, Ledwell retired six of the nine outs via strikeouts, and had two batters reach on walks.

Before that stretch, Fairmont, that moved to 6-10 on the season with the loss, posted three runs in the first three innings, including two scoring in the bottom of the third after loading the bases with no outs. Colby Thorndyke hit into a fielder’s choice to score the first run and Mason Locklear used a sacrifice bunt to score the second run and give Fairmont a 3-2 lead.

The Pirates answered to tie the game at 3-all when Austin Gist grounded to shortstop, and reached on an error with the bases loaded and one out.

“Sometimes when we get down, we tend to stay down. But since we stayed in the game the whole time, we pretty much kept our momentum going,” Ledwell said. “It helped us to finish out and stay strong the entire game.”

In total, Fairmont had three errors, and several missed chances on the base paths that coach Sandy Thorndyke said cost the game.

“We’ve just got to continue battle,” he said. “I’ll take my six or seven underclassmen and move on.”

Lumberton improved to 4-14 on the year and was led at the plate by Bruce, who had two hits on top of his two game-winning RBIs. Bruce typically plays at second base for the Pirates, but played center field for the first six innings of the game.

“A kid like Dylan getting a hit like that is what makes coaching worth it,” McLamb said. “All the hard work, moving to the outfield and playing a little outfield and infield, he’s an unselfish kid and for him to get a hit like that means a lot for us.”

Ledwell helped his own cause earlier with an RBI ground out to score Bruce in the top of the first inning.

Fairmont’s Michael Richardson had two hits for the Golden Tornadoes.

Bruce’s single lifts Pirates in Slugfest opener

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

