Purnell Swett softball powers to Slufest-opening win

PEMBROKE — The defending Robeson County Softball Slugfest champions watched three games finish before capping off the first round at home on Monday in a big way.

After routing Red Springs to the tune of 24-0 in five innings, Purnell Swett coach William Deese was pleasantly surprised by his “bomb squad” who set a season-high for runs and hits.

“It’s something I hadn’t seen,” Deese said about the hitting display of his Lady Rams who move to 11-6 overall and advance to the semifinal round to face Hoke on Tuesday.

“For me, it’s good to see that power.”

Leading the powerful bats was Chelsey Wilkes who came off the bench and went 2-for-2 including a pinch-hit three-run homer in the third inning that stretched the lead to 16-0.

Senior captain JaiLeana Deese was 2-for-4 at the plate and went yard in the following inning, crushing a pitch for a three-run home run to extend the lead to 24-0.

Inside the circle, the senior ace was just as dominant, notching her first no-hitter of the season and gaining her seventh win in the process.

Red Springs coach Robert Dove acknowledged how overpowered his young team was facing a veteran pitcher.

“They’re a better team than us. Their pitcher overwhelmed us a little bit,” he said about his Lady Red Devils who now drop to 5-13 overall and head to the loser’s side of the bracket.

“When you make eight errors, they’re a whole lot better than us.”

Dove’s bunch had a litany of miscues throughout the game in both the infield and outfield that made the damage worse.

Katlyn Jones was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate. She and Chandra Locklear, who was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, got the offense moving early as the group scored eight runs in the second inning to go up 13-0.

“Most of our hits were line drives and as coach, you like to see that and you’d like for them to continue that,” Deese said. “Nobody can beat us if we play defense and hit the ball like we’ve been doing.”

Trinity Locklear, Chloe Locklear and Summer Bullard all finished with two hits in the victory.

The semifinal matchup against the Lady Bucks is scheduled for 7 p.m., while the Lady Red Devils take on Fairmont at 1 p.m. in the consolation side of the bracket.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

