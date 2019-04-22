Baseball roundup: Rams shake off slow start to advance past South Robeson

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls catcher Antonio Candelaria tags out a Hoke runner short of home plate on Monday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls catcher Antonio Candelaria tags out a Hoke runner short of home plate on Monday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs senior Jaylen Mack watches his pitch head to home during the loss on Monday to North Brunswick. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs senior Jaylen Mack watches his pitch head to home during the loss on Monday to North Brunswick. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Noah Locklear slides into third base in front of South Robeson’s Brandon Hunt on Monday in the first round of the Robeson County Slugfest. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Noah Locklear slides into third base in front of South Robeson’s Brandon Hunt on Monday in the first round of the Robeson County Slugfest.

PEMBROKE — For the first three innings, winless South Robeson hung neck in neck with the Robeson County Slugfest’s top seed and host Purnell Swett on Monday.

It wasn’t until the fifth inning when the Rams flexed their muscles to down the Mustangs 10-0 and advance to the semifinals on Tuesday.

Next up, Purnell Swett takes on St. Pauls, while Hoke awaits South Robeson in the 1 p.m. consolation round.

Jalyn McIntyre and Cameron Fields each had two RBIs in the win for the Rams, with McIntyre’s two-out single plating two runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the contest. McIntyre also had a game-high two hits, which he shared with Ashton Scott.

South Robeson’s Cody Scott held the Rams off balance for the first three innings, registering five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings on the mound.

Purnell Swett got to the Mustangs senior when Troy McGirt lined a double to right center field, and scored later in the frame on a Noah Locklear single. Purnell Swett scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Lockler and Ethan Wilkins each had an RBI in the game as well.

The Mustangs had two hits in the game, coming from Bradley Brooks and Andrew Chavis.

Purnell Swett starter Chris Baker struck out three in his 3 1/3 innings of work.

In other action from the first day of the Slugfest:

No. 5 St. Pauls 4, No. 4 Hoke 3 — Despite Hoke scoring three combined runs in the sixth and seven innings, St. Pauls was able to hold on for the victory.

The Bulldogs advance to take on Purnell Swett at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the semifinals, while Hoke gets South Robeson at 1 p.m. tomorrow.

St. Pauls was led at the plate by Josh Henderson, who drove in a pair of runs to go along with one hit. Caleb Henderson and Erikison Emanuel each had two hits, while Caleb Henderson drove in a run.

Bulldogs starter Marcus Johnson struck out six in 6 1/3 innings on the mound to claim the win.

Logan Goins and Ben Chavis each had a hit and an RBI for the Bucks.

No. 6 North Brunswick 14, No. 3 Red Springs 5 — North Brunswick scored seven unanswered runs in the middle innings to claim the first-round win over Red Springs to open the tournament.

Red Springs will play Fairmont in Tuesday’s consolation round, first pitch set for 10 a.m., while North Brunswick advanced to take on Lumberton in the 4 p.m. semifinals.

After the Red Devils posted a 3-1 lead heading to the second inning, the Scorpions scored a run in each stanza from the third inning on to claim the win.

Red Springs was led at the plate by Jayshawn Carthen with two hits and an RBI single in the sixth inning when the Red Devils scored two runs. Colton Locklear, Coty Locklear and Chandler McMillan each had an RBI for the Red Devils.

North Brunswick’s Seth Bowden had a game-high three hits and two RBIs, along with two more RBIs from Michael Serken. Scorpions starter allowed five hits and struck out three.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

