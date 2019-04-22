Softball roundup: Lady Pirates rout South Robeson in day of blowouts

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian North Brunswick’s Cameryn Lisi safely slides into third after hitting a triple against St. Pauls during the first round of the 2019 Robeson County Slugfest on Monday. The Lady Scorpions advanced to the semifinals with a 14-1 win. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian North Brunswick’s Cameryn Lisi safely slides into third after hitting a triple against St. Pauls during the first round of the 2019 Robeson County Slugfest on Monday. The Lady Scorpions advanced to the semifinals with a 14-1 win. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Hoke RHP pitcher Ina Womack flings a pitch toward the plate during a first-round matchup against Fairmont on Monday. Womack struck out 11 in the win over the Lady Tornadoes to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal round. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Hoke RHP pitcher Ina Womack flings a pitch toward the plate during a first-round matchup against Fairmont on Monday. Womack struck out 11 in the win over the Lady Tornadoes to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal round. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian The Lumberton softball team congratulates shortstop Madison Canady after hitting a home run during a 22-0 win over South Robeson in the first round of the 2019 Robeson County Slugfest on Monday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian The Lumberton softball team congratulates shortstop Madison Canady after hitting a home run during a 22-0 win over South Robeson in the first round of the 2019 Robeson County Slugfest on Monday.

PEMBROKE — No. 1 seed Lumberton jumped on eighth-seeded South Robeson early and often resulting in a 22-0 shutout win during the first round of the 2019 Robeson County Softball Slugfest.

The Lady Pirates improve to 13-5 overall and advance to the semifinal round to face No. 5 North Brunswick at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Madison Canady led the way at the plate for the tourney’s top-seeded team, who tallied 24 total hits. Canady finished 3-for-4, including a three-run home run in the second inning that saw 14 runs come across the plate. She ended with a team-high five RBIs.

Teammate Katelyn Culbreth was also 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. August Smith was a perfect 3-for-3 with a trio of RBIs.

Rachel O’Neil, Kasey West, Cassidy Sanderson, Ashley Prevatte and Brianna Brewer all chipped in with two hits in the win.

Brewer also collected her second win inside the circle, giving up just two hits while striking out five.

Haliya Williamson and Makoa Riveira had a hit apiece for South Robeson who drops to 3-12 on the year and fall to the loser’s side of the bracket to face St. Pauls at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

In other first-round action:

No. 5 North Brunswick 14, No. 4 St. Pauls 1 —An RBI double from Alicia Monroe in the top of the first inning would be the only run for St. Pauls in the loss to North Brunswick in the tournament’s opening game.

Cameryn Lisi’s 3-run triple in the second inning opened a wide lead for the Lady Scorpions who scored seven runs in the frame. Lisi finished 3-for-3 at the plate and Jordyn Rascoe went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Monroe led the Lady Bulldogs at the dish, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Jivee Nettles-Graham also finished with a pair of hits in the loss.

No. 2 Hoke 18, No. 7 Fairmont 0 —Hoke pitcher Ina Womack made quick work of the Fairmont linuep, giving up just one hit to pace a first-round victory on Monday.

The Lady Bucks advance to the semifinal round and matchup with Purnell Swett at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Womack finished a complete game, striking out 11 and giving up her only hit to Amber Hunt in the fifth inning. At the plate, Womack went 2-for-3, including a double and an RBI.

Kamryn Russell was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Tranyce Lester and Tamarah Lowery added a hit apiece in the win.

The Lady Tornadoes slip to the loser’s bracket and play Red Springs on Tuesday.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

