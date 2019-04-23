Lumberton softball heads to 3rd straight Slugfest title

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Lumberton’s Katelyn Culbreth looks on after lifting a ball to left field during a Robeson County Slugfest semifinal game against North Brunswick on Tuesday. Culbreth had two hits and a pair of RBIs in the 14-4 win. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Lumberton’s Katelyn Culbreth looks on after lifting a ball to left field during a Robeson County Slugfest semifinal game against North Brunswick on Tuesday. Culbreth had two hits and a pair of RBIs in the 14-4 win.

PEMBROKE — This year’s Robeson County Softball Slugfest championship game will feature a familiar team to those that have watched the tournament in the past decade.

In the bottom of the fifth inning during Tuesday’s first semifinal, Lumberton outfielder Brianna Brewer popped out to left, bringing in the game-clinching run as the Lady Pirates defeated North Brunswick 14-4 by way of mercy rule.

Coach Mackie Register has been content with his group’s competence at the plate as of late, and had high praise for its latest 10-hit performance.

“We’re excited. We’re swinging the bats pretty good right now,” said Register.

“We’re executing some stuff at the plate that we need to and we’re seeing the ball pretty good right now, so I feel pretty good going into tomorrow night.”

The top-seeded Lady Pirates, who improve to 14-5 overall, face Purnell Swett in Wednesday’s title game scheduled for 7 p.m.

Register was especially pleased with his club’s five sacrifice-fly RBIs, a feat he says they hadn’t accomplished yet.

Madison Canady continued her domination at the plate during the Slugfest and registered one of her game-high six RBIs on a sac-fly in the bottom of the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. Her home run to left-center in the first inning gave the Lady Pirates a 2-0 advantage.

Katelyn Culbreth followed Canady’s RBI in the second inning with a sac-fly to make it 4-0. She finished 2-for-3 and drove in two batters.

“This time of year, you want to be peaking at the end,” said Register.

No. 5 North Brunswick was led by Makayla Himes who was 2-for-3 and had homers in back-to-back innings. Her deep fly to left in the fourth inning gave the Lady Scorpions their first runs, cutting the lead, 9-2. She rocked a two-out pitch over the left-field wall in the fifth that made the score 13-4.

Jamie Reece had one hit for the Lady Scorpions, a homer in the fifth just before Himes’ bomb.

Lady Pirates ace Morgan Britt, who moves to 13-5 with the win, has been hampered by a lower leg injury and saw her first action from the circle in the tournament. She threw a complete game, giving up four hits and had a perfect game working into the third.

Register says that though Britt “missed some spots” and gave up the big flies, he wasn’t worried about her confidence heading into the title game.

“We just got to come out and execute. We don’t worry about whose on the other side” said Register. “If we can come out and do what we’re supposed to do, I feel like winning will take care of itself.”

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

MVP Watch Madison Canady, Lumberton, five hits, two home runs, 11 RBIs. Katelyn Culbreth, Lumberton, five hits, home run, four RBIs. Chelsey Wilkes, Purnell Swett, four hits, home run, three RBIs. Summer Bullard, Purnell Swett, two hits, seven innings pitched, one win, seven strike outs, one earned run. JaiLeana Deese, Purnell Swett, home run, no-hitter, one win.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

