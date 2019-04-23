Softball roundup: Bullard lifts Lady Rams to title game

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Red Springs RHP Solara Blue winds up for a pitch against Fairmont during the consolation round on Wednesday. She had nine strikeouts in the 13-2 win. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Red Springs RHP Solara Blue winds up for a pitch against Fairmont during the consolation round on Wednesday. She had nine strikeouts in the 13-2 win. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Alicia Monroe follows through after a hit against South Robeson during the consolation round of the Robeson County Slugfest on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Alicia Monroe follows through after a hit against South Robeson during the consolation round of the Robeson County Slugfest on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Purnell Swett RHP Summer Bullard winds back for a pitch during a Robeson County semifinal matchup against Hoke on Tuesday. Bullard pitched a complete game, giving up one earned run in the 3-2 win. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Purnell Swett RHP Summer Bullard winds back for a pitch during a Robeson County semifinal matchup against Hoke on Tuesday. Bullard pitched a complete game, giving up one earned run in the 3-2 win.

PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett softball coach William Deese took a gamble in the team’s Robeson County Slugfest semifinal matchup with Hoke on Tuesday.

Facing the second-seeded Lady Bucks for the third time this season, Deese sent his freshman pitcher to the circle with a second straight title game appearance on the line.

“Hoke hadn’t seen Summer (Bullard) yet…so we put a gamble in,” said Deese. “She throws the ball well, keeps the ball down and we play defense behind her…and it worked out.”

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Bullard forced a ground out to first to wrap up a 3-2 victory, sending the Lady Rams into a much-awaited championship game rematch with Lumberton on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Hoke takes on North Brunswick in the third-place game at 4 p.m.

After giving up the game’s first run on a passed ball in the first inning, Bullard settled in and gave up just one earned run, and struck out seven to register her second win of the season.

On the other side, Hoke’s ace Ina Womack was tough for the second straight day after throwing a one-hitter in the first-round win over Fairmont.

Womack went a full seven innings and gave up eight hits in the loss. She frustrated the Lady Rams’ batters through the early going, which Deese expected after beating her twice in the Sandhills Athletic Conference this year.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, because we’re facing one of the best pitchers in our conference,” Deese said of Womack. “I got worried in the first couple of innings because we just weren’t hitting the ball.”

The Lady Rams were held scoreless until the fifth inning when Trinity Locklear produced the first run with an RBI single that tied it at one. Locklear finished 2-for-4 at the plate and jump-started the crucial frame that saw two more runs come across to take a 3-1 lead.

Angelica Locklear and Chelsey Wilkes each finished with two hits in the win. Chandra Locklear also added a hit and an RBI.

As for what’s next, Deese said he’s looking forward to Wednesday’s title game rematch with the archrival Lady Pirates.

“For coaches, what makes it so good is that we’re friends and you want to play each other,” said Deese. “And it’s good for the community too, this place will be packed tomorrow night.”

Consolation bracket results:

No. 8 South Robeson 4, No. 4 St. Pauls 16 —The St. Pauls girls softball team used a couple of big rallies to eliminate South Robeson from the Slugfest in five innings.

The Lady Bulldogs move on to face Red Springs in the fifth-place game on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Infielder Alicia Monroe finished 2-for-4, including a game-high three RBIs in the win. Bessie Locklear had a game-high three hits and an RBI. Jivee Nettles-Graham went 2-for-4, including a pair of RBIs on a triple in the fourth inning that pushed the margin to 16-4.

Haliya Williamson finished 3-for-3 to lead the Lady Mustangs. Cambyl Scott, Linda Locklear, Dayla Atkinson each finished with an RBI.

No. 7 Fairmont 2, No. 6 Red Springs 13 —Red Springs pitcher Solara Blue finished a complete five innings, striking out nine, to help the team advance to the fifth-place game against St. Pauls on Wednesday.

Tristen Locklear hit an inside-the-park home run during the second inning that gave the Lady Red Devils a 6-0 lead they never relinquished.

Locklear led the group with four RBIs. Amari McLean and Anyla Hunt added a hit and two RBIs apiece.

Amber Hunt finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Kaitlyn Hunt ended with a pair of hits in the loss.

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Red Springs RHP Solara Blue winds up for a pitch against Fairmont during the consolation round on Wednesday. She had nine strikeouts in the 13-2 win. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Slug19_Rd2_Solara-1.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Red Springs RHP Solara Blue winds up for a pitch against Fairmont during the consolation round on Wednesday. She had nine strikeouts in the 13-2 win. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Alicia Monroe follows through after a hit against South Robeson during the consolation round of the Robeson County Slugfest on Tuesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Slug19_ConsRd_Monroe-1.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Alicia Monroe follows through after a hit against South Robeson during the consolation round of the Robeson County Slugfest on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Purnell Swett RHP Summer Bullard winds back for a pitch during a Robeson County semifinal matchup against Hoke on Tuesday. Bullard pitched a complete game, giving up one earned run in the 3-2 win. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Slug19_Rd1_Summer-1.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Purnell Swett RHP Summer Bullard winds back for a pitch during a Robeson County semifinal matchup against Hoke on Tuesday. Bullard pitched a complete game, giving up one earned run in the 3-2 win.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.