Baseball roundup: Scorpions sting Lumberton to advance

PEMBROKE — Lumberton baseball coach Jeff McLamb said that if he would’ve told his team they would score nine runs on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Robeson County Slugfest against North Brunswick, he would take the result of the outing.

But the Scorpions bats came alive in the later innings of the semifinals, pounding out 14 hits and taking advantage of five Lumberton errors for the 19-9 win in six innings.

“We couldn’t keep them off the bases,” McLamb said. “They came out swinging the bats good and I never would’ve thought we would score nine runs and lose.”

Lumberton dropped to 4-15 overall and will take on St. Pauls in the third-place game at 4 p.m. The Pirates answered early runs from the Scorpions, tying the game at 3-all in the top of the second inning and trailing 8-7 after the top of the third, but North Brunswick was too much in the fifth and sixth innings to claim the win.

North Brunswick moved to 9-12 overall and will take on the host Purnell Swett in Wednesday’s championship at 7 p.m.

Leading the Scorpions at the plate were Walker Parks with three hits and three RBIs, Tristian Blackmon with two hits and three RBIs and Tyler Grice with four RBIs.

Lumberton’s Austin Gist had a pair of hits and drove in two runs and Jordan Smith drove in a pair for the Pirates.

In other action from the tournament on Tuesday:

No. 5 Hoke 21, No. 8 South Robeson 1 — A 14-run first inning opened the flood gates for the Bucks in the blowout win in the consolation round.

Hoke will face Fairmont in the fifth-place game at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jamearos McLeod had an RBI single for the Mustangs in the loss. He and Jeremiah McGirt each had a hit for South Robeson.

Ben Chavis, Spanky Chavis and Dakota Walker each had a pair of hits for the Bucks.

No. 2 Fairmont 12, No. 3 Red Springs 2 — The Golden Tornadoes scored eight runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to claim the win via the run rule.

Colby Thorndyke was 3-for-3 at the plate and was a home run shy of the cycle with a pair of RBIs. Jayden Freeman drove in a trio of RBIs for Fairmont and Cameron Hodge drove in a pair of runs.

Michael Richardson had two hits at the top of the Fairmont order. Golden Tornadoes starter Stevie Smith struck out three in five innings and held Red Springs to three hits.

Jaylen Mack had a pair of hits for Red Springs.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont's Jayden Freeman, left, high fives Colby Thorndyke after he scored in the Golden Tornadoes win in the Slugfest consolation round. The pair drove in five runs in the win. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Hoke's Ben Chavis runs to first base on Tuesday during the Bucks' blowout win over South Robeson. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian North Brunswick's Tristian Blackmon slides into home under the tag of Lumberton's Cash Hunt in Tuesday's semifinal game at the Robeson County Slugfest.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

