Lumberton tops St. Pauls for third place

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Josh Henderson dives into home behind Lumberton’s Cash Hunt in the first inning of Lumberton’s 17-13 win in the third place game of the Robeson County Slugfest on Wednesday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Josh Henderson dives into home behind Lumberton’s Cash Hunt in the first inning of Lumberton’s 17-13 win in the third place game of the Robeson County Slugfest on Wednesday.

PEMBROKE — The Lumberton baseball team did most of its damage in the top of the third inning to claim a 17-13 win over St. Pauls in the third-place game of the Robeson County Slugfest on Wednesday.

Both teams were at the ends of their pitching staffs at the end of the three-day tournament, leading to the offenses combining to get 18 batters on via walks, 21 combined hits and nine combined errors in the affair.

The Pirates batted through the order twice in the third inning to score 15 runs and take a 16-7 lead over the Bulldogs. The win improves Lumberton’s record to 5-15 on the year.

Austin Gist and Jordan Bryant each had a team-high three RBIs apiece for the Pirates, while Camden Locklear drove in a pair of runs and had two hits. Parks Ledwell also had two RBIs. Isaac Garner and Erikison Emanuel had a pair of hits in the contest.

After the first three pitchers from each team struggled to get outs, relievers Jordan Smith from Lumberton and Tyler Baker from St. Pauls each pitched more than four innings, with Baker striking out four and Smith fanning three batters.

Caleb Henderson led St. Pauls with four hits and had three RBIs. Josh Henderson and Jadakyss Glover-Graham each had a pair of RBIs.

No. 4 Hoke 7, No. 2 Fairmont 0 — The Bucks took a 3-0 lead in the first inning before running away with the fifth-place game on Wednesday.

Logan Goins and Ben Chavis each had hits in the first inning for the Bucks.

One run for Hoke came in the fourth after Chavis reached on an error and scored on a Dakota Walker RBI single. Two errors followed up by two singles for Hoke in the fifth inning sent three runs home in the fifth inning.

Goins struck out 11 in seven innings on the mound for the Bucks, while allowing five hits. Colby Thorndyke, Mason Thompson, Halon Oxendine, Michael Richardson and Quentin Hunt had the hits for the Golden Tornadoes.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Josh Henderson dives into home behind Lumberton’s Cash Hunt in the first inning of Lumberton’s 17-13 win in the third place game of the Robeson County Slugfest on Wednesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_DSC_0797.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Josh Henderson dives into home behind Lumberton’s Cash Hunt in the first inning of Lumberton’s 17-13 win in the third place game of the Robeson County Slugfest on Wednesday.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.