RAMpaged: Purnell Swett baseball routs North Brunswick for Slugfest title

PEMBROKE — A unanimous decision for the Purnell Swett baseball team to have batting practice on the field the morning before hosting the championship game of the Robeson County Slugfest on Wednesday paid off, and ended by hoisting the hardware and winning the tournament on that same field 12 hours later.

“Last night we were asked if we wanted to come out here and every guy decided we wanted to come out and get some swings in. Hey, it helped today,” Purnell Swett senior and Slugfest MVP Zack Carter said.

“It feels amazing. At the beginning of the year, I told Noah and Jacob Locklear that I was coming over here to hopefully win a Robeson County Shootout and Slugfest in the same year for a great senior year.”

After getting off to slow offensive starts in the first two games of the tournament, that issue wasn’t a problem as the Rams pounced on the North Brunswick pitching staff, and rode a strong outing by starter Jeremiah Locklear to claim the Slugfest title in a 10-0 win in five innings. The title is the Rams’ first since 2016.

“I told them before the game, ‘Everybody has been giving us their best. Let’s go out and give them our best tonight,’” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “Before the game, I’ve never really seen them the way they were. They were quiet and focused.”

Purnell Swett continued their hot streak that it entered the tournament with by claiming the three wins in three days, and now have won 11 of the last 12 games.

Runs came early and often for the Rams courtesy of the early practice, scoring six runs in the first inning and four in the second inning to take over and give Locklear more than enough breathing room on the mound.

“I told them to keep doing it again and doing it again. I’m glad they were able to help me,” Locklear said. “We improved more because we came out in the first inning fighting and hitting the ball.”

The lanky lefty struck out seven in five innings, and held the Scorpions to four hits.

After working out a jam with runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the frame, the Rams’ bats responded by batting around the order, and two advantage of two Scorpion errors to take the lead two batters. Carter hit a ground ball to short and reached on an error when the throw went wide past first base to score Cameron Fields from first base.

Carter finished the tournament with six hits and four RBIs after going 2-for-3 in the title game.

“It feels good going out like this,” Carter said. “My mentality up there was anything he throws down the middle I’m swinging. We jumped on everything they threw.”

Jonathon Jacobs and singled Carter and then two more runs came across in the next at bat when Ethan Wilkins reached on an error at second base. Blake Scott drove in a run with an RBI triple and then crossed home on a passed ball to round out the first inning of scoring.

Wilkins had two RBIs for the Rams and was named to the all-tournament team.

Locklear retired the side in the top of the second and received a second offensive lift in the second, highlighted by a Jalyn McIntyre two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to push the lead to 8-0.

“We had a different mentality going into this game than we had in the last two,” McIntyre said. “This game we said we were going to come in and hit the baseball the way we knew how to hit the baseball and we did. We showed them what the Swett Way can do.”

McIntyre drove in six runs in the tournament, including the two courtesy of the long ball in the second and was also named to the all-tournament team.

With success already in tournament play, the Rams now turn to keep their playoff chances alive at the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament, playing a better style of the brand their coach wants to see from his team.

“We are taking it to the level I want us to be at. Offensively, we’ve put on a show tonight. It wasn’t just a few of them, it was one through nine,” Lamb said.

North Brunswick’s Walker Parks had one of the four hits and was named to the all-tournament team with Tyler Grice. Mike Suerken had a team-best two hits.

Purnell Swett improved to 14-9 on the year and will take on Laney on Saturday in Wilmington before opening the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament at Scotland on Tuesday.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Jalyn McIntyre celebrates as he approaches home after hitting his two-run homer in the second inning of the Slugfest championship. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_DSC_0927.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Jalyn McIntyre celebrates as he approaches home after hitting his two-run homer in the second inning of the Slugfest championship. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior and Slugfest MVP Zack Carter slides into second past the tag of North Brunswick’s Walker Parks in the championship game of the Robeson County Slugfest on Wednesday at home. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_DSC_0919.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior and Slugfest MVP Zack Carter slides into second past the tag of North Brunswick’s Walker Parks in the championship game of the Robeson County Slugfest on Wednesday at home.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

