Softball roundup: St. Pauls outlasts Red Springs for fifth place

PEMBROKE — The St. Pauls softball team sprinted to a sizable lead over Red Springs in the fifth-place game of the Robeson County Slugfest on Wednesday, but were tested until the last out, escaping with a 14-13 victory.

All-tournament honoree Jivee Nettles-Graham proved to be the difference for the fourth-seeded Lady Bulldogs, who improve to 6-12 overall.

Nettles-Graham went 3-for-5 at the plate and tied a team-high by knocking in three RBIs. In the bottom of the first, she tripled and was brought in on the next at-bat to help take a 1-0 lead.

In the same inning, she connected on a pitch for a two-run RBI single. The Lady Bulldogs went up 9-1 at the end of the frame.

The senior center fielder flashed her leather on a crucial play in the sixth inning, sliding for a catch to get the third out, keeping the score tied at 13 with the bases loaded.

All-tournament hitter Tristen Locklear kept the fifth-seeded Lady Red Devils within reach. She finished 3-for-5, including a double and a game-high four RBIs. Locklear helped the group inch back in it as six unanswered runs closed the gap to 9-7 after the second inning.

Amari McLean helped Locklear at the plate with a pair of hits, including a double and three RBIs. Jalexis Bratcher and Kaitlyn Bryant chipped in with two hits in the loss.

Kourtney Sanchious went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Madison Williams added a pair of hits in the win.

Third-place game: No. 2 Hoke 12, No.5 North Brunswick 2 —After trailing by a run in the first inning, Hoke would dominate the next five, beating North Brunswick in the Robeson County Slugfest third-place game.

Lady Bucks center fielder Kiya Locklear laced a 2-out RBI single in the bottom of the second to get the team on the board, as they trailed 2-1. She finished 2-for-4 at the plate and scored a game-high four runs.

Tamerah Lowery followed Locklear’s RBI with a two-out, 2-run, RBI single that gained a 4-2 lead. Nailah Quick added a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Hoke ace Ina Womack picked up her eighth win of the season, completing her third straight game and notching nine strikeouts.

North Brunswick hitter Jamie Reece went 3-for-4, with a double and a triple. Haley Potter had the team’s only RBI.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

