Lady Pirates win 2nd title in 3 years

PEMBROKE — A year ago, the Lumberton softball team fell short to rival Purnell Swett as hosts in the Robeson County Slugfest championship game.

Senior captain Madison Canady saw a familiar script unfolding on Wednesday as the Lady Pirates were held scoreless through the first two innings and trailed until the bottom of the fifth.

That’s when Canady said the energy in their dugout shifted the momentum of the game.

“We just knew that we [couldn’t] have a repeat (of last year). We knew it was going to get thrown in our face,” said Canady. “We had to work extra hard to come back in this game…we kept fighting and got the results that we wanted.”

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Canady tapped a ground ball to short and was thrown out at first, but a run scored in the process to cap a four-run frame that propelled the 7-4 payback win over the Lady Rams in Pembroke.

“Every year we play in the Slugfest it’s been us and Purnell, back and forth, constantly. We’re glad we can return the favor,” said Canady, who was named tournament MVP.

Canady led the group in hitting throughout the three-day tourney and led the field with 12 RBIs. Though she was held without a hit in the title game, the veteran says that didn’t deter her from being a vocal leader.

“Even though I didn’t get many hits tonight, I kept my energy going and was hyping my team up…and they started getting hits,” she said.

After Brianna Brewer scored her second run to tie it at two in the bottom of the fifth, Kasey West lifted a sacrifice fly to give the Lady Pirates their first lead, 3-2. West got her second RBI just before Canady’s tapper in the sixth as she popped up to right field and watched the ball fall just beyond reach of the diving right fielder.

Morgan Britt went 2-for-4 including a double and two RBIs at the plate to solidify her all-tournament selection.

Purnell Swett coach William Deese watched his group finish with 13 hits, but felt the inability to execute with runners on base was the difference in the outcome.

“We had a couple of runners in scoring position a couple of times, and we didn’t get the hits when we needed it,” he said.

Britt pitched her second straight complete game, picking up her second win of the tournament by working through tough, drawn-out at-bats.

Midway through the contest with the Lady Rams up 2-1, Britt got out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out Chloe Locklear on a full count, keeping the deficit at one run.

In the top of the fourth, Angelica Locklear and Katlyn Jones got back-to-back one-out hits, but Britt got a pop-up and Ashley Prevatte made a shoelace catch in left field, then threw a rope to second base to double up the runner and end the inning with the Lady Rams up 2-1.

Lumberton coach Mackie Register stressed how important his senior pitcher’s performance was despite not being 100 percent healthy.

“That was a gutsy performance tonight, I don’t think anyone in the stands knows the pain she was going through,” Register said of his ace. “And to go out there every inning and not have her good stuff and still battle through… that’s what it takes for champions.”

Canady felt the group’s execution on the diamond behind Britt proved to be key in taking a second tournament title in three years.

“Our defense has been outstanding in the Slugfest,” she said. “Our effort was here this whole tournament and we knew how bad we wanted this. So we were going all out.”

Trinity Locklear led the Lady Rams at the plate going 3-for-4.

Chandra Locklear was 3-for-3 with a double and an early RBI that put them up 1-0. Chloe Locklear was 2-for-4 with a double and a team-high three RBIs. Both were named to the all-tournament team.

Both players represent a loaded freshmen class that Deese feels will see better days with more experience.

“With the nucleus I got coming back, and with the good Jayvee team I had this year, we’re going to build a solid team for the next couple of years,” he said. “I’m hoping and praying we’ll be back here in the championship game next year and the year after.”

Chandra Locklear was also the starting pitcher and threw four innings, giving up two hits and two earned runs.

Prevatte and Rachel O’Neil each chipped in with a hit apiece in the win.

Lumberton improves to 15-5 overall, while Purnell Swett dips to 12-7.

Both teams look to jockey for playoff position in next week’s Sandhill’s Athletic Conference tournament, which Canady says will help complete the last checkmark on her list before departing the program.

“I want a (state championship) ring. I will do anything to get it,” she said. “If we do what we’re supposed to do, we have a good shot.”

Late surge lifts Lumberton in rubber match with Purnell Swett

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

