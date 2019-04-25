Best at the Slugfest

Donnell Coley | The Robesonian The 2019 Robeson County Slugfest all-tournament softball team pose alongside administration from the Public Schools of Robeson County. Top row players: from left to right, Kiya Locklear (Hoke), Katelyn Culbreth (Lumberton), Amber Hunt (Fairmont), Jivee Nettles-Graham (St. Pauls), Tristen Locklear (Red Springs). Bottom row players: from left to right, Chloe Locklear and Chandra Locklear (Purnell Swett), Madison Canady and Morgan Britt (Lumberton). Not pictured is Jamie Reece (North Brunswick). Donnell Coley | The Robesonian The 2019 Robeson County Slugfest all-tournament softball team pose alongside administration from the Public Schools of Robeson County. Top row players: from left to right, Kiya Locklear (Hoke), Katelyn Culbreth (Lumberton), Amber Hunt (Fairmont), Jivee Nettles-Graham (St. Pauls), Tristen Locklear (Red Springs). Bottom row players: from left to right, Chloe Locklear and Chandra Locklear (Purnell Swett), Madison Canady and Morgan Britt (Lumberton). Not pictured is Jamie Reece (North Brunswick). Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Members of the Robeson County Slugfest all-tournament baseball team pose after the tournament. Pictured from left to right, Jaylen Mack (Red Springs); Caleb Henderson(St. Pauls); Colby Thorndyke (Fairmont); Tyler Grice (North Brunswick); Walker Parks (North Brunswick); Zack Carter (Purnell Swett); Jalyn McIntyre and Ethan Wilkins (Purnell Swett). Not pictured were Cody Scott (South Robeson), Logan Goins (Hoke) and Austin Gist (Lumberton). Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Members of the Robeson County Slugfest all-tournament baseball team pose after the tournament. Pictured from left to right, Jaylen Mack (Red Springs); Caleb Henderson(St. Pauls); Colby Thorndyke (Fairmont); Tyler Grice (North Brunswick); Walker Parks (North Brunswick); Zack Carter (Purnell Swett); Jalyn McIntyre and Ethan Wilkins (Purnell Swett). Not pictured were Cody Scott (South Robeson), Logan Goins (Hoke) and Austin Gist (Lumberton).

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian

Donnell Coley | The Robesonian

